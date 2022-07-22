A Bellevue man was arrested Sunday on two felony counts of child sexual abuse and remains in the Blaine County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Carlos A. Sanchez Velasquez, 32, faces a 25-year prison sentence and a requirement to register as a sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting two 16-year-old females in Bellevue on Saturday, July 16.

According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Thomas Linton, the Marshal’s office received a report around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from two teenaged girls who said they were assaulted the day prior at Bellevue City Park, located on the corner of Third Street and Elm Street.

ejones@mtexpress.com