A Bellevue man was arrested Sunday on two felony counts of child sexual abuse and remains in the Blaine County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Carlos A. Sanchez Velasquez, 32, faces a 25-year prison sentence and a requirement to register as a sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting two 16-year-old females in Bellevue on Saturday, July 16.
According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Thomas Linton, the Marshal’s office received a report around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from two teenaged girls who said they were assaulted the day prior at Bellevue City Park, located on the corner of Third Street and Elm Street.
In his report, Linton identified one alleged victim as “K” and the other as “S.” Both girls came into the police department for an interview, one accompanied by her father, he wrote.
Per the girls’ account, “K” and S” were at the park together around 2 p.m. Saturday when two men sitting on a bench asked if they wanted to play soccer. The girls accepted the invitation, and the four played for about 30 minutes, at which point the man accompanying Sanchez Velasquez left, Linton wrote. Both girls initially told Sanchez Velasquez that they were one to two years older than their real ages, but “S” later admitted her real age, according to the police report.
The first reported sexual assault allegedly occurred when the two girls were alone at the park with Sanchez Velasquez, “laying on their backs” on the grass and “throwing the soccer ball back and forth,” according to the victims’ reports. Sanchez Velasquez allegedly rolled on top of “K,” pinned her arms to her sides and began forcibly kissing her, Linton wrote.
“S” reported that she tried to pull him off her friend twice, but Sanchez Velasquez allegedly pushed back and pinned down “K” again, throwing a soccer ball at “S” to continue his assault, the report states.
“Sanchez picked up the soccer ball and threw it at [S’s] face, knocking her glasses off and causing a minor cut to the inside of her mouth,” Linton wrote.
After witnessing Sanchez Velasquez’s allegedly predatory behavior, the girls continued to sit with him at a park table because they were “afraid of him” and around 10 of his friends, who were gathered at a residence nearby, Linton stated.
At the table, Sanchez Velasquez allegedly groped “K” and “tried to kiss her lips,” Linton’s report states. The girls then reportedly fled the park.
According to the alleged victims’ accounts, they were harassed and followed by Sanchez Velasquez the next day, on Sunday, July 17, when they returned to the park to meet each other. The man allegedly approached “K” while she was waiting for “S” and grabbed her hand, prompting “K” to text “S” for help, Linton stated. When “S” arrived at the park, Sanchez Velasquez allegedly “chased her around the park twice,” causing “S” to hide in fear, the report states.
“[S] said she hid behind the porta potty waiting for him to leave. She said that he circled the park four times before he finally left. She then hopped on her bike and rode away from the park,” Linton wrote.
When interviewed by Linton, Sanchez Velasquez denied trying to kiss either of the girls, made several inconsistent statements and acted “very nonchalant, like nothing happened,” Linton wrote. The alleged victims presented consistent accounts when they were re-interviewed by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, he added.
Sanchez Velasquez, a citizen of Honduras, remains in custody with an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning he may be deported, according to the sheriff’s office. He must not contact the underaged girls, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled during his initial court appearance on Monday.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan will determine if the case will proceed to Fifth District Court. ￼
