A Bellevue resident was booked into the Blaine County jail after midnight on Oct. 2 on one felony charge of cocaine possession and one misdemeanor charge of providing false information to law enforcement.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Officer Andrew Schiers, he was dispatched to a bar on Main Street in Ketchum around 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the establishment in the early morning hours that same day.
While waiting outside to interview a bar manager, Schiers allegedly observed 18-year-old Eisham Odell Azlon Fair—whom he was familiar with from prior contacts—exit the bar.
“I told Eisham to stop and asked him to show me his identification. Eisham said he didn’t have any. … I asked him to give me his name. Eisham told me his name was Zed Hawkins and asked if there was an issue,” Schiers wrote in the police report.
Fair allegedly claimed that he was allowed into the bar without presenting any ID. Schiers, aware of Fair’s true age, placed Fair under arrest for being in the bar underage and allegedly lying about his name. Schiers then paged a second deputy, Dallas Faile, to search Fair’s person so he could return to the stabbing investigation, he wrote.
“When I returned to Dept. Faile … he showed me a one-dollar bill he had taken from Eisham’s pocket, the bill had been folded in a way to carry drugs,” Schiers stated.
The officers then uncovered a white powdery substance inside the bill that returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine in a field test.
Fair was released from the Blaine County jail after posting $3,000 bond on Oct. 3 and is due back in court on the morning of Oct. 12 to determine whether his case will proceed as a felony.
According to Blaine County Chief Deputy Will Fruehling, the stabbing incident is still under investigation, and no arrests had been made as of press time Thursday. ￼
