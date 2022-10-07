A Bellevue resident was booked into the Blaine County jail after midnight on Oct. 2 on one felony charge of cocaine possession and one misdemeanor charge of providing false information to law enforcement.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Officer Andrew Schiers, he was dispatched to a bar on Main Street in Ketchum around 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the establishment in the early morning hours that same day.

While waiting outside to interview a bar manager, Schiers allegedly observed 18-year-old Eisham Odell Azlon Fair—whom he was familiar with from prior contacts—exit the bar.

