A Bellevue man is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly punching a household member in front of two minors on Feb. 12.
Alain Gil Garcia, 41, of Bellevue, was charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of children using “traumatic force,” according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 13 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Cpl. Mike Shelamer, he was dispatched to a residence in Bellevue around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 after the alleged victim and another person called 911.
Once there, Shelamer wrote that he found the front door broken. Shelamer saw “blood coming down the right side” of the alleged victim’s face and “a large cut just above [the alleged victim’s] right eye” that “looked to be starting to bruise.”
The alleged victim told Shelamer that Gil Garcia had been drinking, and she confiscated his car keys. She said that action allegedly caused Gil Garcia to “come after her,” prompting her to run into the house and hide in her bedroom, according to the report. Gil Garcia allegedly kicked in the front door and went upstairs to find her, according to the report. The report goes on to state that upstairs, Gil Garcia allegedly “grabbed her hair” to overpower her and punched her in the head.
Two minors on scene reported overhearing the upstairs altercation, Shelamer stated.
Gil Garcia told officers that “he would never hit a girl” and explained that the alleged victim “had hit herself in the head.”
During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 21, the alleged victim contradicted her previous testimony and said she had instigated aggression with Gil Garcia by taking his phone from him and throwing his personal belongings out the front door. She testified that he had only grabbed her hair to “stop [her] from hitting him.” Court records also indicated that Gil Garcia had a scratch on his left hand consistent with a defensive wound.
Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill noted the issues with differing testimony on the stand versus on the night in question, but argued that photos of the woman’s injuries were sufficient to bind the case over as a felony. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle agreed, noting that children were present during the alleged attack and had been asked to call for police.
Following the hearing on Feb. 21, the alleged victim requested that the court break its no-contact order barring Gil Garcia from contacting her because she no longer saw him “as a threat.” During Gil Garcia’s arraignment hearing in District Court on March 6, however, Judge Ned Williamson refused to grant that request because he said he was too concerned by the reported injuries, Gil Garcia’s drinking patterns and “issues of violence.”
Gil Garcia is expected to return to Fifth District Court in Hailey for a three-day jury trial starting July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m.
