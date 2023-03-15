Bellevue Marshal badge

A Bellevue man is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly punching a household member in front of two minors on Feb. 12.

Alain Gil Garcia, 41, of Bellevue, was charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of children using “traumatic force,” according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 13 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Cpl. Mike Shelamer, he was dispatched to a residence in Bellevue around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 after the alleged victim and another person called 911.

