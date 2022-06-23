An 18-year-old Hailey man has been charged with felony hit-and-run and aggravated felony driving under the influence after allegedly driving over another 18-year-old Bellevue man in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision on Wednesday night and fleeing the scene.
According to a report from Hailey Police Department Officer Tim Ragusa, Hailey Police and several deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:45 p.m. June 22 to a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mountain Ash Drive and Glenbrook Drive in Hailey.
At the scene, police found 18-year-old Bellevue resident Eisham Fair lying on the pavement near the right-of-way with significant injuries to his lower body, Ragusa said.
Fair was airlifted from St. Luke’s Wood River to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to emergency communications and flight records monitored by the Express. His condition was not immediately known as of Thursday afternoon.
According to statements police collected from witnesses at the scene, a GMC Yukon SUV struck a mailbox “encased in a concrete wall and a pile of dirt” on Mountain Ash Drive. Skid marks on the ground indicated that Fair “was either ejected or thrown from the Yukon," the report states, and that "the Yukon then backed up and most likely ran over Eisham [Fair] while attempting to leave."
The driver of the SUV attempted to drive away before crashing into a Dodge Grand Caravan parked on Glenbrook Drive, according to the report. The driver then fled in the SUV northbound on Glenbrook Drive, Ragusa wrote.
Police later identified the driver was identified as 18-year-old Dylan Bauer, of Hailey, after he was brought back to the scene by another juvenile and admitted to driving, Ragusa stated.
While speaking with police, officers said they noticed a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from” Bauer and administered field-sobriety tests, which Bauer failed, according to the police report. Subsequent breathalyzer tests allegedly showed blood-alcohol concentrations of .146 and .154, nearly twice the .08 legal limit.
Police also said officers discovered a Dodge Grand Caravan parked on Glenbrook Drive showing front-end damage. A broken bottle of alcohol and one of Fair’s shoes was lying near the van, according to the report.
