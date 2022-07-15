A single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 20 sent a local man to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Aiden Lee Lock Durdle, of Bellevue, was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 in a green 2002 Subaru Forester around 8:15 a.m. when police say he drifted over the westbound shoulder about 2 miles west of Timmerman Junction near Stanton Camp Loop.
Durdle then overcorrected in an attempt to get back on the road and lost control of the SUV, which rolled “several times” and landed on its roof, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Initial reports broadcast over Blaine County Emergency Communications indicated that Durdle, the sole occupant in the Subaru, was ejected from the vehicle several yards and suffered serious lower-body injuries.
Durdle was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and was airlifted from Ketchum to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise around noon Wednesday for further treatment. He was listed in good condition on Thursday afternoon, Saint Alphonsus hospital spokesman Mark Snider said.
Reports indicate that Durdle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The accident blocked both lanes of the highway while crews worked to sweep up debris. Durdle’s Subaru received “substantial damages and was towed from the scene,” the office said. No citations were issued. ￼
