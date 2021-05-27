A Bellevue law enforcement officer has been fired following a series of alleged policy violations during the week of May 20 while he was on duty.
According to a statement from Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns on Thursday, Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester was fired for “failure to follow clearly laid-out and well-established policy.”
“During the week of May 20, while on shift, Deputy Marshal Silvester violated several clearly established city of Bellevue and state of Idaho policing policies. After his previous policy violations, Deputy Marshal Silvester was placed on probation and was on what is called a ‘last chance agreement’ with his superior officers. Because of his continued policy violations, the marshal has terminated Mr. Silvester effective May 27, 2021,” Burns wrote in his statement.
Silvester gained national attention in April when he used the social media platform TikTok while on duty—the “previous policy violations” Burns referenced. An April 24 video posted to TikTok appeared to be a response to a tweet by basketball star LeBron James that criticized the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryan in Columbus, Ohio. In Silvester’s video, he pretends to call James for advice while a fictional attempted stabbing takes place outside his car window between two fictional black people.
The video garnered 6 million views and resulted in a book deal for Silvester, along with more than half a million dollars raised through a GoFundMe page set up to financially support Silvester. A portion of that money is allegedly going to The First Responders Children’s Foundation, and another portion will be used “to create a scholarship foundation called Blue Funds,” according to the GoFundMe page.
A formal complaint against Silvester was made to the city on April 26, and on April 27 Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil made a statement on the department’s Facebook page condemning Silvester’s conduct.
“The statements made [by Silvester] do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office,” the post read.
Burns’ statement on Thursday says the policy violations for which Silvester was fired “have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online.”
“The decision was solely made by the command structure within the Bellevue Marshal’s Office and was not influenced in any way by me or by the City Council. We were informed of the decision, and as in the previous incident, left the final decision making to the marshal and deputy marshal. The City Council and I respect the way the marshal runs her department, and we are supportive of the decision that was made in regards to consequences for not following policy. We wish Mr. Silvester the best, and we ask for calm and understanding.”
The city did not specify which incident led to Silvester’s dismissal. He has remained active on TikTok since his viral post, and last week appears to have posted bodycam footage recorded as he responded to a disturbance at the Valley Wide Country Store in Bellevue.
