A Bellevue man will spend four years in federal prison and three more years on supervised probation after release for distributing fentanyl in Blaine County and facilitating two local fentanyl overdoses—one fatal—between March and April 2020.
Federal Judge Billy Roy Wilson handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Dakota James Hoffman, 30, based on a plea deal that Hoffman signed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in February.
That arrangement dismissed a second federal drug charge against Hoffman—felony fentanyl importation into the U.S.—in exchange for his guilty plea to fentanyl distribution.
In addition to the three-year probation period Wilson ordered, Hoffman must pay $2,630 in restitution to a Bellevue family who lost their son in March 2020 to a fentanyl overdose for which police said Hoffman was responsible. He must also forfeit all proceeds derived from the fentanyl sales, including cash, to authorities, Wilson ruled.
Hoffman initially faced 40 years in prison and $2 million in fines for both drug charges.
According to a grand jury indictment dated July 14, 2020, Hoffman first imported the powerful synthetic opioid into the country before distributing it in Idaho. The case was investigated by both the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, culminating in Hoffman’s arrest by police in Humboldt County, California, on Aug. 14, 2020, the charging document said.
Other background facts of the case were outlined in the plea deal that Hoffman accepted. That document states that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Bellevue on April 2, 2020, where police found a 22-year-old man dead in his bed. The Blaine County Coroner’s Office subsequently determined that the man—listed only as “A.K.” in the documents—died of a fentanyl overdose, it said.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and DEA allegedly found pills in A.K.’s room containing fentanyl and through a search of A.K.’s phone, discovered messages from Hoffman indicating he was the source of the fentanyl that killed A.K., according to the plea agreement.
One message from Hoffman in A.K.’s phone stated, “Goods secured. $1 per [milligram]. I got 30s the big boys,” the agreement stated, noting that “30s” is slang for fentanyl.
Through text messages sent to A.K.’s sibling and shared with law enforcement, Hoffman claimed that he did not sell the pills to A.K. but admitted to helping A.K. buy them, according to the plea agreement.
A.K.’s significant other also allegedly told authorities that A.K. had arranged with Hoffman to buy $500 worth of fentanyl pills while A.K. was visiting her in Washington in March 2020.
Local and federal investigation further determined that Hoffman had supplied fentanyl to another individual in Bellevue who, after taking a fentanyl pill or pills, overdosed in a bathtub on March 21, 2020. That individual was “administered emergency medical treatment and lived,” the agreement stated. Hoffman denied involvement in the non-fatal overdose.
“Later, multiple witnesses came forward and stated that the Defendant sold [the victim] the pills that caused the overdose,” the agreement stated. “Additionally, a witness confronted the Defendant about distributing pills laced with fentanyl. The Defendant claimed he warned his customers accordingly.”
On Wednesday, Judge Wilson also recommended at sentencing that Hoffman enroll in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, or RDAP, a 500-hour, 9- to-12-month program of individual and group therapy for federal prisoners with substance abuse issues.
According to Blaine County Prosector Matt Fredback, fentanyl-related cases in Blaine County have been on the rise.
“I think the reasons for the increase in fentanyl cases are pretty simple: It is cheap, potent, and is readily available in the larger cities surrounding Blaine County,” he told the Express. “Generally, Idaho has seen a dramatic increase in fentanyl, and Blaine County is not immune to this trend. I anticipate we will see more and more of these cases going forward.
“Our response will be to continue to focus on education and treatment for those addicted to opioids and aggressively prosecute those who choose to deal this deadly substance.” ￼
