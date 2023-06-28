A team of local and state law enforcement officers recovered more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of cocaine, in a south-county traffic stop on June 8 following an investigation by members of the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Bellevue resident Fernando Penagos, 68, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, which carries up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine. His wife, Carol Lynn Penagos, 63, is facing charges of felony meth possession and felony cocaine possession, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

According to a probable-cause affidavit by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective John Lowder, Fernando Penagos allegedly sold 1.3 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the NET team, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19.

