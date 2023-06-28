A team of local and state law enforcement officers recovered more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of cocaine, in a south-county traffic stop on June 8 following an investigation by members of the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Bellevue resident Fernando Penagos, 68, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, which carries up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine. His wife, Carol Lynn Penagos, 63, is facing charges of felony meth possession and felony cocaine possession, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
According to a probable-cause affidavit by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective John Lowder, Fernando Penagos allegedly sold 1.3 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the NET team, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19.
The transaction started on the 1000 block of Gannett Road in Bellevue and continued at the Penagos’ residence in Bellevue, Lowder stated.
The drugs purchased were sent to the Idaho State Lab, which confirmed the substance was meth, he wrote.
On June 8—with knowledge of the prior delivery to the informant—members of the NET team conducted a traffic stop on Penagos’ white Ford Ranger vehicle at the Timmerman Rest Area around 2:15 a.m., according to Lowder’s affidavit. Fernando had been driving and Carol Penagos was the passenger, he noted.
“At the time of the stop, I immediately advised Fernando Penagos he was under arrest for delivery of a controlled substance and to exit the vehicle,” he stated. “During Fernando’s search of his person incident to arrest, a small bag of white substance I know to be methamphetamine was located in his right front pants pocket.”
Lowder stated that the Ford Ranger was towed to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office for a more comprehensive search. Back at headquarters, Lowder allegedly “located in the bed of the truck a grocery bag containing approximately two pounds of a white crystalline substance,” which was “broken up in approximately one-pound zip lock bags,” he stated. He also allegedly recovered a “used methamphetamine pipe located in plain view in the vehicle ash tray” and found in Carol’s possessions two small bags of cocaine and meth.
“Behind the passenger seat a purse was located which contained an Idaho driver’s license belonging to Carol Penagos, the passenger. Inside of the purse, a small bag of cocaine was found in a sunglass bag,” Lowder stated. “Behind the passenger seat there was a red backpack which contained … a metal tin containing a crystal-like substance. The crystal-like substance was later tested and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines. This tin had the passenger’s name, Carol, on the cover.”
In an interview with police after the search, Fernando Penagos allegedly “admitted to traveling to Salem, Oregon, where he received 2 pounds of methamphetamine,” Lowder stated.
Both husband and wife were arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court on June 8, at which time Francisco was being held on $100,000 bond and Carol on $1,000 bond.
Francisco—who as of Tuesday afternoon remains in the custody Blaine County Jail—is scheduled for District Court arraignment the morning of July 10 before Judge Ned Williamson, as his case was bound over from Magistrate Court following a preliminary hearing on June 20. He is being represented by Public Defender Doug Nelson.
Carol Penagos, who was released from jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the morning of July 25 before Judge Daniel Dolan; she is being represented by Public Defender Joshua Stanek. ￼
