SVPD badge

A Sun Valley man is facing up to five years in state prison for allegedly destroying numerous bottles of alcohol and vandalizing a storage room at Sun Valley Resort in September.

Clive Brett Hope III, an employee of the resort, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with felony malicious injury to property, court records show.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed Sept. 22 by Sun Valley Police Department patrol officer Kyle O’Brien, Hope was bartending a wedding at Trail Creek Cabin on Sept. 3 when he was asked to leave the wedding by the banquet manager after guests complained that he was intoxicated.

