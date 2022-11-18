A Sun Valley man is facing up to five years in state prison for allegedly destroying numerous bottles of alcohol and vandalizing a storage room at Sun Valley Resort in September.
Clive Brett Hope III, an employee of the resort, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with felony malicious injury to property, court records show.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed Sept. 22 by Sun Valley Police Department patrol officer Kyle O’Brien, Hope was bartending a wedding at Trail Creek Cabin on Sept. 3 when he was asked to leave the wedding by the banquet manager after guests complained that he was intoxicated.
Back at the Sun Valley dorms that night, an outdoor security camera allegedly captured Hope enter a dorm building that housed an alcohol storage room to which Hope had special access as a bartender, O’Brien stated.
Hope is believed to have entered the storage room and destroyed much of the stock as well as multiple security cameras in the room, O’Brien wrote.
“I walked into the alcohol storage room … The room had been vandalized with straws, boxes of alcohol, empty boxes, and broken bottles thrown all over the floor. The floor was carpet and appeared to have soaked up a lot of the alcoholic beverages causing the floor to be wet and stained,” O’Brien stated.
According to the police report, Hope first became a suspect after a Sun Valley Resort security officer reported seeing the man “angry and bleeding” and officers found blood on the storage room door, which they traced to Hope.
While interviewing Hope in his dorm room, Patrol officer Alex Romashko observed that he was “very distraught and intoxicated,” “bleeding on his hands and heel” with a “wet foot” that smelled “of an alcoholic beverage.”
Hope allegedly admitted to the destruction, telling officers that he “stopped giving a [damn]” at his job and decided to break bottles.
“Hope stated he was angry and because he was tired of being abused at his job … Hope stated he knows I am going to use that against him, and he shouldn’t be telling a police officer this,” O’Brien stated. “Hope stated, ‘I’ll pay whatever money ... I got angry, I can pay.’”
Another resort employee apparently assisted Hope with the vandalism, though Hope asked police to “leave [the other man] out of it,” according to the affidavit. The other individual was also seen on security camera entering and exiting the dorm building with Hope, O’Brien stated. Victor Schoessler, an executive director at Sun Valley Company, has only pressed charges against Hope, according to court records.
Altogether, the destroyed alcohol bottles amounted to more than $2,200. Cleaning costs totaled $800, new carpet $1,500 and each security camera was about $600 to replace, O’Brien stated, referencing an itemized list of broken or stolen items provided by Schoessler.
Hope posted a $5,000 bond on Sept. 24. He is due back in court on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan, at which point prosecutor Angela Nelson will cross-examine witnesses and present evidence arguing that the case should proceed as a felony. ￼
