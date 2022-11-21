Barley truck crash
Courtesy BCSO

A young boy from Bellevue, a teenage girl from Bellevue and a Twin Falls County man were hospitalized over the weekend following a side-impact crash with a barley truck in Carey.

The collision happened around 1:43 p.m. Saturday where U.S. Highway 20 intersects with Main Street in Carey, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheriff's deputies determined that a 66-year-old man from Jerome was driving a 2001 Freightliner semi-truck with double grain trailers south through the intersection when a 2008 silver Ford Edge SUV heading eastbound ran a stop sign near an Exxon gas station and pulled out in front of the truck.

