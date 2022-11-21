A young boy from Bellevue, a teenage girl from Bellevue and a Twin Falls County man were hospitalized over the weekend following a side-impact crash with a barley truck in Carey.
The collision happened around 1:43 p.m. Saturday where U.S. Highway 20 intersects with Main Street in Carey, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's deputies determined that a 66-year-old man from Jerome was driving a 2001 Freightliner semi-truck with double grain trailers south through the intersection when a 2008 silver Ford Edge SUV heading eastbound ran a stop sign near an Exxon gas station and pulled out in front of the truck.
The trailer was loaded with about 56 tons of barley and could not brake in time to avoid hitting the SUV, the Sheriff’s Office stated Monday.
Behind the wheel of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl from Bellevue who was learning to drive from a front-seat passenger, a 35-year-old man from Castleford. In the backseat of the SUV was a 7-year-old boy from Bellevue who was not wearing a seatbelt, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The impact crushed the left side of the SUV, pinning in all three occupants and requiring them to be extricated. The 17-year-old and the 35-year-old passenger, both of whom were wearing seatbelts, sustained “moderate” injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum, police said. The boy in the back seat was critically injured and flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, a Level II trauma center; his condition was not immediately known as of Monday afternoon.
The barley truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any apparent injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Ford sustained major damages and was towed from the scene, while the semi-truck sustained moderate damage.
The male front-seat passenger was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and for failing to provide proof of insurance, the Sheriff's Office stated. The minor driver was cited for failure to purchase a driver’s license and was issued a warning for failing to obey a traffic-control sign.
