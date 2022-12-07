The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to come forward with any tips related to what authorities believe to be a homicide that took place in Challis last month.

Authorities say a man in his 60s was apparently shot at a residence near the intersection of state Highway 75 and River Road shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to information from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer County Coroner’s Office.

The home is located about 8 miles north of the BLM East Fork Campground and a mile north of Deadman Hole Campground.

