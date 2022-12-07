The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to come forward with any tips related to what authorities believe to be a homicide that took place in Challis last month.
Authorities say a man in his 60s was apparently shot at a residence near the intersection of state Highway 75 and River Road shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to information from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer County Coroner’s Office.
The home is located about 8 miles north of the BLM East Fork Campground and a mile north of Deadman Hole Campground.
First responders with Challis Volunteer EMS were dispatched to a residence in the Tunnel Rock area of Challis around 6:13 p.m. following a 911 call from an individual who reported that they witnessed the incident, Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Gavin Jones told the Express on Monday.
Jones said he arrived on scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 6:20 p.m., he said.
On Tuesday, Custer County Coroner Chad Workman named the deceased as 65-year-old David Knauer of Challis. Next of kin has been notified. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Ada County Coroner’s Office, Workman said.
Jones added that the sheriff’s office has obtained information indicating that there was a truck at the crime scene around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 14, about half an hour before police were called.
The vehicle is thought to be an “older model” light tan pickup truck “with a brown stripe down the side” and a “black grill guard,” according to Jones and a Facebook post by Sheriff Stu Lumpkin.
Anyone with information related to the shooting or anyone who may have seen such a truck on Nov. 14 is encouraged to contact Jones at 208-879-2232. Tips can also be emailed to CusterSheriff270@gmail.com or directed to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 208-879-5372.
Challis shaken by recent killings
The apparent homicide last month is the third fatal shooting to shake the Challis area within the last three years.
In February 2020, Judge Stevan H. Thompson sentenced Challis resident Ben Savage, then 36, to a minimum of 22 years in prison for the February 2019 slaying of 23-year-old Challis resident Charles McBride, an employee of Savage’s.
An autopsy revealed that McBride had been shot, killed, burned and buried in the Morgan Creek area west of Challis. At sentencing, Thompson referred to the slaying as an “execution-style killing.”
In August 2020, 73-year-old Boise resident and retired U.S. Air Force officer Russell Liddell was shot and killed by off-duty Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman after witnesses said Liddell, who was reportedly intoxicated, confronted and fired two shots at a group of 16 to 18 campers at Tin Cup Campground, located in the Salmon-Challis National Forest west of Challis.
Zimmerman was cleared of wrongdoing in 2020 and remains the chief of police in Bonners Ferry.
Commented