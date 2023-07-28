Lincoln County seal

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office has identified the Bellevue resident killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 75 on July 15.

Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Wood confirmed on Wednesday that Adan Posadas Nievez, 46, of Bellevue, suffered blunt-force trauma in a crash near milepost 83 and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified, Wood said.

ejones@mtexpress.com