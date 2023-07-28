The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office has identified the Bellevue resident killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 75 on July 15.
Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Wood confirmed on Wednesday that Adan Posadas Nievez, 46, of Bellevue, suffered blunt-force trauma in a crash near milepost 83 and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Next of kin has been notified, Wood said.
The accident occurred about 8:40 p.m. near the Mammoth Caves turnoff, about 12 miles south of the Blaine County line. According to the Idaho State Police, Posadas and his passenger, a 24-year-old man also from Bellevue, were traveling north in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR wagon when Posadas left the right shoulder of the roadway for unknown reasons. Posadas then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled off the left shoulder of the roadway.
Posadas was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the agency, which misstated Posadas’ age in a news release. His passenger was wearing a seatbelt, the ISP said. Wood said on Wednesday that alcohol “was present on scene” but toxicology results were still pending.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
According to a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses set up by Posadas’ daughter, Posadas left behind two children, “sisters and many others who surrounded him with love.”
“It hurts that my dad was supposed to call me later that night but he never did,” Luixi Posadas stated. “My dad was such a caring sweet person who would always go above and beyond for me and loved me no matter what.” ￼
Commented