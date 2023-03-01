Ashley Midby permanent memorial

Friends and family continue to remember slain Bellevue woman Ashley Midby at Ashley’s Coffee Corner in Bellevue.

The attorney representing a police chief who was sued in December for allegedly failing to prevent the 2020 murder of a Bellevue woman has revealed new information about the policing decisions made prior to the murder in a written statement filed in federal court this month.

According to the 15-page document filed in U.S. District Court on Feb. 10, former Hailey Police Department officer Jared Murphy used a personal firearm—not his department-issued service weapon—to kill Bellevue resident Ashley Midby and himself on the evening of October 22, 2020. The filing, the latest in an ongoing civil suit, comes in response to claims from plaintiffs’ attorney Chad Nicholson that Hailey Police Chief Steve England had failed to confiscate Murphy’s service weapon and address allegations of domestic violence before Murphy killed Midby, and therefore failed to prevent her death.

