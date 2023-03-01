The attorney representing a police chief who was sued in December for allegedly failing to prevent the 2020 murder of a Bellevue woman has revealed new information about the policing decisions made prior to the murder in a written statement filed in federal court this month.
According to the 15-page document filed in U.S. District Court on Feb. 10, former Hailey Police Department officer Jared Murphy used a personal firearm—not his department-issued service weapon—to kill Bellevue resident Ashley Midby and himself on the evening of October 22, 2020. The filing, the latest in an ongoing civil suit, comes in response to claims from plaintiffs’ attorney Chad Nicholson that Hailey Police Chief Steve England had failed to confiscate Murphy’s service weapon and address allegations of domestic violence before Murphy killed Midby, and therefore failed to prevent her death.
The murder-suicide occurred in an office area adjacent to a coffee shop in downtown Bellevue where Midby was employed. Thirty-four-year-old Midby was shot four times with Murphy’s pistol and succumbed to her injuries shortly before 8 p.m., according to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office. Murphy, 28, was also found deceased in the area.
Three days earlier, on Oct. 19, 2020, Midby had reported Murphy’s “verbal and emotional abuse” to Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Hailey Police Department officers following a domestic disturbance call from the couple’s home that morning, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Two days before Midby’s death, on Oct. 20, 2020, England placed Murphy on administrative leave while the department investigated a pattern of aggressive and violent behavior towards Midby and her dog.
Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 22, hours before the murder, England told Murphy that he would either need to resign or be fired within the next four days.
“Murphy’s subsequent suicide prevents any opportunity to bring him to justice for this heinous and cowardly act,” County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback stated in 2021.
In March 2022, Midby’s mother and stepfather, Karen and Mike Tackett, sued Hailey, Bellevue and Blaine County over the failure of the jurisdictions’ associated law enforcement agencies to prevent Midby’s murder at the hands of Murphy. The suit was updated in December to include England as a defendant.
According to the Tacketts’ December 2022 complaint, Murphy “blew” in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2020, prompting Midby to text her mother for help, the plaintiffs stated. Tackett called the police, and three different agencies responded to the call: the Hailey Police Department, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. Following the call, both Tackett and Midby were interviewed by a deputy with the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.
In addition to allegedly failing to confiscate Murphy’s service weapon, the revised lawsuit accuses England of improperly handling Murphy’s past driving under the influence charge and his “volatile” relationship with his ex-wife, whom he allegedly “emotionally, verbally and psychologically abused.”
It further accuses England of failing to address two “potential domestic violence incidents” against Midby that at least one other Hailey Police Department officer reported to the department, including violence directed toward Midby while “snowmobiling [with the couple] in Stanley, Idaho.”
Defense challenges ‘accuracy’ of victim’s claims
Michael Elia—the attorney representing England, Hailey, Bellevue and Blaine County—countered Nicholson’s claim in the Feb. 10 filing.
“Defendants assert that Mr. Murphy’s service weapon remained at the Hailey Police Department after he was informed that he was on administrative leave, and that such weapon was not employed in Ms. Midby’s murder,” Elia wrote.
Elia then moved paragraph by paragraph through dozens of allegations made by the Tacketts, confirming some and denying others.
Elia confirmed that England had talked to Midby over the phone shortly after giving Jared the option of resigning or being fired. He also confirmed that Midby had expressed concerns about Jared’s mental state to England during that call.
“Defendants admit … that Ms. Midby expressed her concerns, but defendants lack sufficient information to either admit or deny the accuracy of Ms. Midby’s statements,” Elia wrote.
Elia also admitted that England had not given Midby a full synopsis of what he’d told Murphy.
“Defendants admit that Defendant England, in compliance with applicable policies, did not discuss with Ms. Midby the internal administrative processes related to Mr. Murphy’s timely termination from the HPD,” Elia stated.
Elia confirmed several other claims made by the Tacketts: first, that Midby had told police she believed Murphy would “make her life hell” and that she had five hours of recordings of Murphy “threatening her”; second, that Midby had told police Murphy had threatened to “take [her dog] to the desert and shoot him”; and third, that Midby had told police that Murphy had burned several of her belongings the morning of the Oct. 19.
Elia also admitted that Midby had “expressed a desire for Mr. Murphy to cease contact” with her. But, Elia argued that officers had no ability to stop Murphy from contacting Midby, confiscate his firearms or otherwise interfere with “Mr. Murphy’s constitutional rights.”
Elia acknowledged that Midby had reported to a Bellevue Marshal’s Office deputy that she had been locked out of hotel room in Stanley, and that Midby “thought it possible that Mr. Murphy had surreptitiously administered an unnamed substance or drug to her,” causing her to fall asleep for two days and wake up disoriented.
However, there was no evidence Midby’s claims were true, Elia wrote.
“Defendants acknowledge that … Ms. Midby expressed concerns regarding Mr. Murphy’s conduct towards her as being inappropriate,” he wrote.
Elia further confirmed that Murphy’s employment application to the Hailey Police Department “revealed two resignations from other law enforcement agencies and a juvenile felony charge for a burglary,” but denied that England was aware “that Jared had been forced to resign from a law enforcement agency for driving under the influence.”
Elia also said that England only became aware of the relationship between Murphy and his ex-wife on Oct. 19, three days before the murder.
“Defendants admit only that, in the course of investigating concerns regarding a domestic disturbance involving Ms. Midby and Mr. Murphy on October 19, 2020, Defendant England contacted Mr. Murphy’s ex-wife and consulted about their relationship,” Elia stated. “Defendants specifically deny that Defendant England breached any duty that required him to learn about the nature of Mr. Murphy’s prior marriage.”
Elia denied several other allegations from the Tacketts, including claims that other Hailey police officers often witnessed Jared’s explosive and abusive outbursts directed toward Midby and “no longer wanted to hang out with Ashley and Jared because Jared’s outbursts made them uncomfortable to be around.”
Elia also denied that the Hailey Police Department had failed to disclose Murphy’s prior DUI to Idaho Police Officer Standards and Training.
Most importantly, he wrote, police officers who conducted interviews with Midby and her mother on Oct. 19 did not find probable cause to arrest Murphy or find evidence of a domestic assault of Midby.
“Defendants lack sufficient information to either admit or deny the accuracy of Ms. Midby’s concerns,” Elia wrote, “and, further, deny that they became aware of information sufficient to support a warrantless felony arrest of Mr. Murphy between the dates of Oct. 19, 2020 … and Oct. 22, 2020.” ￼
