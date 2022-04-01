Hailey Police Chief Steve England, second from left, presented Hailey Police Department Officer Gustavo Cervantes, center, and Officer Jeremiah Linderman, second from right, with their Idaho Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates of achievement during the Hailey City Council meeting Monday, March 28, to mark their graduation from the Idaho POST Academy. Cervantes, from the Magic Valley, joined the department in February 2021. Linderman, previously employed by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, joined the department in July 2021. Assistant Chief Todd Peck, left, also received his Advanced POST certificate on Monday, the highest achievement a peace officer can achieve in Idaho before stepping into a supervisory role. “It takes almost a bachelor’s degree to achieve that credit-wise,” England said, to a round of applause from the council.(tncms-asset)7205fc70-b130-11ec-b2db-6f2915c76d9b[0](/tncms-asset)
