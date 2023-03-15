Moises Monrreal, Jr., 32, of Hailey, was originally arrested in Hailey on Jan. 27 on a charge of felony domestic violence “inflicting traumatic injury” after allegedly causing bruising to his partner’s neck and injuries to her back, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback. In a police report filed that same day, Hailey Police Officer Tim Ragusa wrote that he was dispatched to a home in Hailey for a possible domestic violence call on Jan. 27. Upon arrival, he wrote that he observed “blood drops all over the living room area” and “blood smeared on the walls” near a child’s room. The alleged victim had “fresh” bruising on her chin and jaw and reported being pushed into a dresser and grabbed by the neck but was “hesitant” to answer further questions about the incident “and kept saying she didn’t remember,” Ragusa stated.
“When I walked [the woman] by Moises he stared at her with a look of, ‘you better not say anything’ as she went to get checked by medical,” Ragusa stated. The woman was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum where she was treated for her injuries. At the hospital, she allegedly told Ragusa that Monrreal “had already called her from jail and told her she needed to go to the court” to advocate for him.
Monrreal’s felony charge, which carried up to 10 years in state prison, was amended to misdemeanor battery on Feb. 7 after the alleged victim filed a statement with the court on Feb. 6 stating that he “is a great dad and partner.”
Judge Daniel Dolan subsequently dismissed a no-contact order between Monrreal and the alleged victim on Feb. 7. Monrreal entered a not-guilty plea to the amended misdemeanor battery charge through his attorney, Joshua Stanek. The misdemeanor charge carries up to one year in county jail.
Jamison L. Anderson, 23, of Hailey, initially faced a charge of felony attempted strangulation after police responded to a domestic violence call in Hailey on Feb. 25. According to a police report from Hailey Police Department Officer Jeremiah Linderman, the alleged victim told police that Anderson had been “physically abusive with her for several days,” had choked her the evening of Feb. 24 and had kicked, grabbed and thrown her on Feb. 25. At the residence, Linderman and Sgt. Gavin Wrigley photographed bruising on her arms, leg and ankle, for which she refused treatment.
At Anderson’s preliminary hearing on March 7, Wrigley testified that the alleged victim had “exited the residence, hysterical, and embraced me as if she was in extreme fear.” However, the alleged victim testified that she did not remember calling 911 or speaking with police officers and said that nothing had happened on Feb. 24. Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill argued that while the victim made several impeaching statements, her physical demonstration of how she was choked on Feb. 25 was “enough” to bind the case over to district court. Defense attorney Doug Nelson argued that the case lacked sufficient evidence. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ultimately concurred with Nelson, calling the alleged victim’s statements in court “non-testimony.” Haemmerle then dismissed the felony charge, which would have carried up to 15 years in state prison. Anderson now faces a single misdemeanor count of domestic violence without traumatic injury, which carries up to a year in county jail. ￼
