Felix Bud Gonzalez, 41, of Ketchum, was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged incident that resulted in his arrest by law enforcement with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22. In addition to the felony, Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment and resisting or obstructing arrest by law enforcement.
A plea agreement was reached and on Feb. 11. On that day, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of obstructing arrest and all other charges were dismissed by the prosecutor’s office. Gonzalez was sentenced on the same day. He was ordered to pay $157.50 in court costs and to serve one year of probation.
