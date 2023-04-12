Charge reduced for inmate who reportedly punched jail security camera

An Arizona man initially charged with a felony for reportedly punching and destroying a security camera in the Blaine County Detention Center on Feb. 26 is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

Michael James Kocsis, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at a Ketchum bar the morning Feb. 26 for allegedly refusing to present a valid ID and cooperate with police, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Deputy Jordan Kranz.

