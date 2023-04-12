Charge reduced for inmate who reportedly punched jail security camera
An Arizona man initially charged with a felony for reportedly punching and destroying a security camera in the Blaine County Detention Center on Feb. 26 is now facing two misdemeanor charges.
Michael James Kocsis, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at a Ketchum bar the morning Feb. 26 for allegedly refusing to present a valid ID and cooperate with police, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Deputy Jordan Kranz.
A second probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by BCSO Deputy Justin Madrid states that soon after Kocsis' arrest, Madrid was notified of an “uncooperative inmate … who was destroying jail property” in a holding cell.
Madrid stated that he obtained digital surveillance footage of the incident from a detention deputy. The latter deputy reported hearing “what sounded like someone hitting the walls inside” and seeing Kocsis punch the camera “with a closed right fist,” Madrid stated.
Madrid said he found the security camera crooked and dangling off the wall with exposed wires.
Kocsis was charged with felony property destruction and failure to present a valid ID, a misdemeanor. On April 7, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill filed an amended complaint that reduced the felony charge to misdemeanor malicious injury to property. The felony charge carried up to five years in state prison, and the amended charge carries a maximum of one year in county jail.
Commented