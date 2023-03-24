Revelino Serrano Caballon, 29, of Hailey, was originally arrested in Hailey on March 2 and held on $10,000 bond on a charge of felony domestic violence “inflicting traumatic injury” after allegedly striking a household member in the face and kicking her off a bed, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback and a police report filed by Hailey Police Officer Tim Ragusa.

In a March 3 probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit, Ragusa wrote that he and Officer Gustavo Cervantes were dispatched to a residence in Hailey on the evening of March 2 for a possible domestic violence incident after the alleged victim called a friend and the friend called 911.

Upon arriving at the home with the friend, Ragusa wrote that he observed the alleged victim “visibly limping and in pain when she walked out to the ambulance” and a “visible red and purple mark on [the alleged victim’s] right jaw area.” The alleged victim reportedly told the officers that Serrano Caballon had punched her and “kicked her off of the bed onto the floor,” causing “pain to her right jaw … and lower left back hip area,” Ragusa stated. She also reported that he had “stopped her from calling 911” and “[blocked] the bedroom door, not allowing her to leave.”

