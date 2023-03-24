Revelino Serrano Caballon, 29, of Hailey, was originally arrested in Hailey on March 2 and held on $10,000 bond on a charge of felony domestic violence “inflicting traumatic injury” after allegedly striking a household member in the face and kicking her off a bed, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback and a police report filed by Hailey Police Officer Tim Ragusa.
In a March 3 probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit, Ragusa wrote that he and Officer Gustavo Cervantes were dispatched to a residence in Hailey on the evening of March 2 for a possible domestic violence incident after the alleged victim called a friend and the friend called 911.
Upon arriving at the home with the friend, Ragusa wrote that he observed the alleged victim “visibly limping and in pain when she walked out to the ambulance” and a “visible red and purple mark on [the alleged victim’s] right jaw area.” The alleged victim reportedly told the officers that Serrano Caballon had punched her and “kicked her off of the bed onto the floor,” causing “pain to her right jaw … and lower left back hip area,” Ragusa stated. She also reported that he had “stopped her from calling 911” and “[blocked] the bedroom door, not allowing her to leave.”
Serrano Caballon allegedly admitted to pushing the woman off the bed onto the floor but not to striking her, according to the affidavit. Serrano Caballon was subsequently arrested and also charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment and misdemeanor “intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.”
In court on March 3, Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill noted concerns over the contents of Ragusa’s affidavit and asked to set bond at $10,000, which Judge Jennifer Haemmerle upheld. Haemmerle also entered a no-contact order barring Serrano Caballon from contacting the woman.
Serrano Caballon’s felony charge, which carried up to 10 years in state prison, was amended to misdemeanor battery without traumatic injury on March 14 and the other two charges were dismissed. Serrano Caballon subsequently entered a not-guilty plea to the amended misdemeanor battery charge through his attorney, Selim Star. The new charge carries up to one year in county jail.
As of press time, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill had not responded to an inquiry from the Express as to why the felony charge was reduced.
Jake Dylan Charpentier, 19, of Bellevue, initially faced a felony eluding charge for allegedly running from an officer who had tried to pull him over for driving into oncoming traffic and running multiple stop signs. The charge was amended to misdemeanor eluding on Jan. 17 through a plea deal that Charpentier accepted with the court.
According to an affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, the officer was patrolling northbound on Main Street in Bellevue near the Gannett Road intersection when he observed a green pickup swerve into traffic "in the oncoming lane of travel.”
After crashing on top of a hill, Charpentier allegedly jumped out of the truck, ran southbound in an alley and jumped a fence into a residential yard with Reichert pursuing him on foot, allegedly continuing to run despite Reichert’s commands to get on the ground, according to the report.
Charpentier was also charged with misdemeanor DUI after he was found to have been driving with a blood-alcohol concentration level above the legal 0.08 limit. At sentencing, he was ordered to serve two days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and spend two years on supervised probation.
Judge Daniel Dolan entered a withheld judgment for the amended eluding charge and also entered a withheld judgment for the DUI charge. The withheld judgment will remove the word “conviction” from Charpentier's record upon successful completion of probation.
