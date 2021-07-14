Douglas F. King, 63, of Sun Valley was initially charged with felony driving under the influence and two misdemeanor counts of battery upon a law enforcement officer following a traffic stop that resulted in his arrest by the Sun Valley Police Department on Oct. 9.
An amended criminal complaint was filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office on June 17, amending the felony charge to misdemeanor driving under the influence. A second amended criminal complaint was filed on July 1, removing the name of one of the officers who was involved in the misdemeanor charge of battery upon a law enforcement officer.
On July 6, King pleaded guilty to the amended charges.
King was sentenced to 14 days in jail, and two years of probation, in addition to being required to pay approximately $1,800 in fines and fees to the court.
