Three of five felony meth charges dismissed for Bellevue man

Juan Valentin Ortiz-Avila

, 39, of Bellevue, originally faced three felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County and two felony charges of delivering the substance to a confidential informant in December 2022 and January 2023. Altogether, the charges carried collective fines up to $350,000 and five life sentences’ worth of jail time. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III, the Sheriff’s Office began conducting controlled buys on Nov. 23, 2022, from Ortiz-Avila’s residence in Bellevue. On June 29, as part of a plea deal Ortiz-Avila accepted with the court, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill dismissed both delivery charges and one of the three trafficking charges. For the remaining two trafficking charges, Ortiz-Avila received a sentence of three years and six months in state prison, with a five-month reduction in his prison sentence due to time already served in the Blaine County jail. His prison sentence will be followed by a five-and-a-half-year indeterminate period in custody. Ortiz-Avila was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $285 in court costs. He has been placed on an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allowing ICE to potentially take him into custody, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Judge drops domestic violence case against West Magic man

ejones@mtexpress.com