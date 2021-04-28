Kenneth Morgan Uhrig, 67, of Hailey, was initially charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident that resulted in his arrest by law enforcement with the Hailey Police Department on Nov. 2.
A motion to dismiss the felony charge was filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 24. On April 6, Uhrig pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace and was sentenced on the same day to one year of probation and $150 in fines, and ordered to complete community service hours.
