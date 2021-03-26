Larry Lee Finstad, 56, of West Magic, was initially charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident that resulted in his arrest by law enforcement with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16.
A motion to dismiss both charges was filed by the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office on March 15. The motion cited “insufficient evidence for the State to successfully prosecute” and stated that “dismissal would serve the ends of justice and the effective administration of the Court’s business.”
Commented