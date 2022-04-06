Micah P. Byersdorfer, 36, of Bellevue, Washington, was initially charged with felony possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), misdemeanor possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana, misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer following a traffic stop in Hailey on Nov. 22, 2021. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis, Byersdorfer was pulled over after exiting a parking lot at the River and Bullion intersection without using his headlights. Byersdorfer allegedly became hostile during a traffic stop that Davis initiated and argued with Davis during field-sobriety testing, leading to the misdemeanor resisting charge. Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill later dropped the felony LSD possession charge on Feb. 16 in accordance with a plea deal Byersdorfer accepted. For the three remaining misdemeanor charges, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle sentenced Byersdorfer on March 28 to two years’ supervised probation and at least one month in county jail. For the marijuana and resisting charges, she ordered 360 days in jail with 328 days suspended and two days’ credit for time served. For the DUI charge, she ordered 180 days in jail with 140 days suspended and two days’ credit. Haemmerle further ordered Byersdorfer to pay a $1,000 fine with $500 suspended for the marijuana charge, a $1,000 fine for the resisting charge and a $1,000 fine with $1,000 suspended for the DUI charge. He must also pay $556 in court costs, undergo outpatient mental-health treatment and write a letter of apology to Davis, she ordered.
James Brian Dobos, 51, of Hailey, was initially charged on Nov. 22, 2021, with felony attempted strangulation after police concluded that he had choked a household member. That charge was dismissed after the alleged victim told the court that they did not want the case to proceed, testifying that they “wouldn’t call [the incident] strangulation.” Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill formally dismissed the felony charge and an accompanying protective order against Dobos at a motion-to-dismiss hearing on Feb. 28, citing insufficient evidence.
Rigoberto Marquez-Montes, 20, of Bellevue, initially faced one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property after allegedly striking a deputy marshal during a welfare check on Feb. 14. According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Marshal John Robideau, Marquez-Montes allegedly caused damage to a Bellevue residence’s kitchen and struck Robideau twice when Robideau asked Marquez-Montes to leave. As part of a plea deal Marquez-Montes entered into on March 30, his felony charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery on a police officer. For both charges, Marquez-Montes received two years of supervised probation, a 365-day jail term with 320 days suspended and 45 days’ credit, and a $1,000 suspended fine. He was also ordered to pay $157 in court costs and not trespass on the Bellevue property.
Commented