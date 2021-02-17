Eduardo Arteaga, 26, of Hailey, was initially charged with felony second-degree kidnapping following an alleged incident that resulted in his arrest by the Hailey Police Department on Nov. 21. In addition to the felony, Arteaga was charged with misdemeanor battery.
An amended complaint was filed on Dec. 16, and on that day, Arteaga pleaded guilty to the lower charge of misdemeanor false imprisonment and to misdemeanor domestic battery. Arteaga was sentenced on Feb. 1 to 24-months’ probation. He was also ordered to complete an anger management program and to pay fines and court fees.
