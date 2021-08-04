Isaias DeLoera-Ruiz, 38, of Bellevue was initially charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a search warrant executed by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in DeLoera-Ruiz’s place of residence on April 6.
The Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the felony count on June 29, according to court records. DeLoera-Ruiz is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on Aug. 17 for the misdemeanor charge.
Isrrael Sanchez-Gonzalez, 29, of Ketchum was initially charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident on Feb. 8.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit, Sanchez-Gonzalez was taken into custody by law enforcement with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office after an allegation of attempted strangulation.
Following a three-day jury trial in Blaine County’s 5th District Court, Sanchez-Gonzalez was acquitted of the felony attempted strangulation charge. A hung jury was declared for the misdemeanor, resulting in a mistrial on the lesser charge.
