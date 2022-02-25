Active cases
Jessika Parker Larsen, 39, of Blaine County, was initially charged with felony aggravated battery on Dec. 27. According to court records, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback filed an amended criminal complaint on Jan. 4 that reduced the felony count to a lesser misdemeanor battery charge. Larsen is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 15; a trial date has not been set.
Tristan R. Ruiz, 41, of Indianapolis, Indiana, initially faced two felony drug charges for allegedly delivering methamphetamine following a series of undercover buys carried out by the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team in June 2018. She also faced one felony count of witness intimidation after allegedly sending a threatening Facebook message to a confidential informant in October 2018. All three alleged offenses occurred when Ruiz was a Hailey resident. According to court records, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill filed an amended criminal complaint on Feb. 15 to dismiss the three felony charges. Ruiz now faces a lesser charge of felony meth possession and is scheduled for arraignment in Fifth District court on Monday, March 7.
Jose Pablo Quinonez Tamayo, 21, of Hailey, was initially charged on Jan. 1 with two felony counts of battery upon law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting after allegedly spitting on two officers who responded to a bar fight in Ketchum. Blaine County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill dismissed one of Quinonez Tamayo’s two felony battery counts on Jan. 13, court records show. Quinonez Tamayo now faces a single felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer in addition to his existing misdemeanor resisting charge. A jury trial is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.
Closed cases
Samantha L. Sagely, 30, of Sun Valley, was initially charged with felony grand theft on March 1, 2021, for allegedly stealing over $4,000 from Sun Valley Co. by applying discounts on customer bills at the Village Station restaurant and pocketing the difference, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Sun Valley Police Department Officer Antonio Munoz. According to court documents, Sagely’s felony charge was reduced to misdemeanor petty theft on or around April 6, 2021, to which she entered a guilty plea. For the misdemeanor charge, Judge Daniel Dolan sentenced Sagely on May 18 to two years of supervised probation, a $1,000 fine with $500 suspended and one year in county jail with 361 days suspended and 4 days’ credit for time served. He also ordered Sagely to pay $4,045.25 in restitution to Sun Valley Co., perform 100 hours of community service and pay $157 in court costs. Dolan further granted Sagely a withheld judgment, meaning the word “conviction” will be erased from her record upon completion of probation. Sagely’s supervised probation period was also amended on Tuesday, Feb. 22, to unsupervised probation.
Wendy Renae Smith, 29, of Ketchum, was initially charged on June 18, 2021, with felony domestic battery resulting in a traumatic injury after officers determined that she had used a stun gun on a household member. On Aug. 30, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor disturbing the peace as part of a plea deal arranged with the court. For that charge, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle sentenced Smith to a suspended six-month jail term, a $1,000 fine with $700 suspended and two years’ supervised probation under the condition that Smith does not possess a Taser or have contact with the victim. Haemmerle also ordered Smith to complete an intensive outpatient substance abuse program and pay $157 in court costs.
Fidel Lopez-Torres, 25, of Ketchum, was initially charged on Aug. 6, 2021, with felony possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 24, 2021, Lopez-Torres pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as part of a plea deal with the court. For that misdemeanor offense, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Lopez-Torres on Nov. 24 to one year of supervised probation, a $1,000 suspended fine and one year in the Blaine County Jail with 251 days suspended and 114 days’ credit for previous time served. Williamson also ordered Lopez-Torres to pay $448 in public-defender and court costs and complete a substance abuse program.
Commented