Domestic violence charge dropped against Ketchum woman

Magistrate Judge Douglas G. Abenroth dismissed a charge of felony domestic battery against Ketchum resident Ashlyn Conlin on May 19, court records show.

Conlin, 28, originally faced up to 10 years in prison for allegedly striking and cutting her partner and causing “traumatic injury,” according to a criminal complaint filed on April 3 by Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill.

