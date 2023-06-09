Domestic violence charge dropped against Ketchum woman
Magistrate Judge Douglas G. Abenroth dismissed a charge of felony domestic battery against Ketchum resident Ashlyn Conlin on May 19, court records show.
Conlin, 28, originally faced up to 10 years in prison for allegedly striking and cutting her partner and causing “traumatic injury,” according to a criminal complaint filed on April 3 by Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill.
“The victim in the matter does not wish to pursue charges and has indicated that he will no longer cooperate with prosecution. The state is not able to prove the matter without his testimony,” Summerhill stated in a May 18 motion to dismiss.
Court records show that the alleged victim filed a request to dismiss no-contact order barring Conlin from contacting him on May 15, writing that he wanted “the pain to stop for everyone.”
