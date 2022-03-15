Peyton L. Alzaga, 21, of Eagle, Idaho, was initially charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of hydrocodone, misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for a burned-out headlight conducted in Ketchum on Nov. 12, 2021. According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Justin Madrid, a search of Alzaga’s vehicle by Madrid yielded around 5.7 ounces of edible tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, above the misdemeanor possession limit of 3 ounces, as well as rolled marijuana cigarettes, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, an unprescribed hydrocodone pill and THC vape cartridges. In an amended complaint filed on Jan. 4, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill dropped Alzaga’s felony hydrocodone possession charge and split his felony marijuana charge into two lesser misdemeanor possession charges—one related to the edible products and one to the cigarettes—as part of a plea deal arranged with the court. For his four misdemeanor charges, Alzaga was sentenced on Feb. 28 to two years of supervised probation and 360 days in the Blaine County Jail, with 330 days suspended and 4 days’ credit. Judge Magistrate Jennifer Haemmerle also ordered Alzaga to pay a $1,000 fine and $198 in court costs, perform 100 hours of community service and undergo substance abuse treatment. She further granted Alzaga a two-year withheld judgment for each count, meaning a judgment of conviction will be erased from his record upon successful completion of probation.
Lonnie K. Huntsinger, 46, of Nampa, Idaho, was initially charged with felony grand theft on July 6, 2021, after police determined that he stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station in Hailey and drove it for at least 1.5 miles. The vehicle was valued around $10,000, court records state. According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis, police were dispatched to the Shell gas station on Third Avenue in Hailey around 7 a.m. on July 6 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party told Davis that they had left their keys inside the Jeep at the gas station and later saw a white man driving it along Main Street in Hailey, a sight the reporting party captured on camera, according to the affidavit. Davis subsequently located Huntsinger at a parking lot off Aviation Drive and took him into custody. On Dec. 27, 2021, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill reduced Huntsinger’s felony charge to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, a misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal Huntsinger accepted. For that offense, Magistrate Judge Daniel Dolan sentenced Huntsinger on Jan. 4 to one year of supervised probation, a $1,000 fine with $800 suspended and 180 days in the Blaine County Jail with 175 days suspended and 2 days’ credit for previous time served. Dolan also ordered Huntsinger to pay $458 in public-defender and court costs and undergo a mental-health evaluation.
Rebecca A. Piirainen, 32, of Sparks, Nevada, was initially charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor disturbing the peace and misdemeanor resisting arrest stemming from an altercation with police in a Ketchum grocery store last summer. According to a report from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Piirainen into custody based on her refusal to leave the store. Piirainen went on to physically fight with three deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office, leading to an additional charge of felony battery on law enforcement personnel. The officers required treatment for their injuries at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. According to court records, Piirainen’s felony battery count was reduced to misdemeanor battery through a plea deal reached with the court on or around Feb. 14. Her misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge was previously dropped through an amended complaint filed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill on Sept. 10, 2021. At Piirainen’s sentencing hearing on Feb. 14, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered two years of supervised probation, one year of jail time with 323 days suspended and 42 days’ credit for time served, and a suspended $1,000 fine. Piirainen was further ordered to write a letter of apology to the officers she injured, receive counseling and substance abuse treatment and pay $157 in court costs. She must not re-enter the grocery store premises as a condition of her probation.
Commented