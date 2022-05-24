A California man who owns a business in Hailey is facing up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine stemming from a charge felony video voyeurism after an employee allegedly discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom at their workplace.
Juan Carlos Espinosa Guzman was arrested on May 17 at his business following a complaint filed by two employees five days earlier. The two employees, who are unnamed in the court filings, quit soon after one of them allegedly found a camera facing the office’s toilet.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, On May 12, the employee went to use the bathroom and realized that a black block had been plugged into the wall since they began work at the company in 2021. The employee unplugged the black block, which appeared to be a USB phone charger, and noticed a camera lens, the affidavit states. They then called a family member for advice.
While the employee was on the phone, Espinosa Guzman came into the shop, according to the affidavit. The employee asked him if he knew anything about the camera and, based on his nonchalant attitude, immediately suspected he was responsible, the affidavit states.
Later, the employee shared thier experience with another employee who had access to Epinosa Guzman’s Amazon history. They reportedly found a “spy camera charger” in the order history, placed in January 2021. Following this discovery, both employees quit and went to the Hailey Police Department to report the alleged crime, according to the affidavit.
From the Hailey Police Station, one of the employees called Espinosa Guzman on speaker phone in the presence of an officer. He allegedly admitted to purchasing the camera, but claimed it was only able to stream live video, not record and store footage. Espinosa Guzman then requested that the employee not report the incident, as he did not want problems to come from it. Information released by the police to the public shows the camera does in fact store footage, and that it is motion-activated.
On May 17, Hailey Police officers reported to the business and met with Espinosa Guzman. They presented a search warrant, and confiscated the camera, along with two USB storage devices, an external memory device, paper shreds, a computer, a CD and a cell phone, according to the affidavit. During that same visit, the police questioned Espinosa Guzman. He allegedly admitted he purchased it, but denied knowing why it was in the bathroom. When officers revealed they had been on the call with the employee in which Espinosa Guzman requested she not report the crime, he refused to speak further, according to the affidavit.
Espinosa Guzman’s bond is set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 31.
