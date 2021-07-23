A Bellevue man faces a felony charge of drug trafficking methamphetamine, according to a redacted grand jury indictment from June 25.
Juan Ramirez-Martinez, 39, is charged with delivering 28 grams or more of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between May 22-25, 2021, according to the indictment. The redacted indictment also reflects several witnesses who were examined during the grand jury proceeding, including Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen and Lt. Mike Abaid.
Ramirez-Martinez was arrested on June 29 based on a warrant for the felony charge, the Sheriff’s Office said. Ramirez-Martinez was released on a $30,000 bond, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
During his arraignment on July 12, Ramirez-Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony drug trafficking. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 29, at which time a plea deal may be reached, or the case will proceed to a jury trial.
