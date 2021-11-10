Nearly two dozen sheep were killed Monday night at the intersection of Kingsbury Lane and Gannett Road, south of Bellevue, after running into the roadway in front of a driver who was unable to stop before striking the animals.
According to a Tuesday afternoon report from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the single-vehicle-versus-sheep collision around 7:23 p.m.
Crash scene investigation determined that a 33-year-old Hailey resident was driving south on Gannett Road in a blue 2007 Audi Q7 when a “large band of sheep came running down” to the intersection.
“[The driver] was not able to stop her vehicle before striking a large portion of the band,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Audi received significant damage and was towed from the scene, but the driver and a minor passenger were uninjured in the accident.
The value of the sheep, which belonged to Flat Top Sheep Co., is unknown at this time. The accident occurred on an open-range area, according to Blaine County records.
Under Idaho statute, livestock in closed herding districts must be kept off the highway by their owners, who are liable for damages or injuries related to car-livestock collisions. Livestock wandering on open range, however, such as BLM land along the highway, have the right to be on the road—and any driver who hits a cow, horse or donkey may have to reimburse the owner for damages.
Ranchers on open range are also not responsible “for damage to any vehicle or for injury to any person riding therein” caused by a livestock-vehicle collision, Idaho law specifies. ￼
