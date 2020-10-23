A Bellevue man faces up to seven years in prison following a guilty plea earlier this month to a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine. The guilty plea came in exchange for the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office dismissing a felony charge of delivering.
Marco Antonio Palencia-Gomez, 39, pleaded guilty to the felony charge during a change of plea hearing on Oct. 13, according to court records.
The prosecutor’s office is proposing a sentence of seven years, with three years fixed and four years indeterminate. Under that sentence, the defendant could be up for parole after three years, but could serve the maximum sentence if not granted parole. Palencia-Gomez may also be required to pay up to $10,000 in fines, court costs and restitution. However, it will ultimately be up to the judge to determine his sentence during the Dec. 28 hearing.
According to a series of probable-cause for arrest affidavits, Palencia-Gomez worked in tandem with another Bellevue resident, Raul Amado-Duarte, 27, to sell more than $2,000 worth of methamphetamine to an individual who was secretly buying the drugs under a controlled buy for the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Amado-Duarte was sentenced in May to a maximum of 10 years in prison following a three-day jury trial in February, which resulted in a guilty verdict for selling $1,300 of meth to a confidential informant in October, 2019. According to the affidavits and the investigation, Amado-Duarte was Palencia-Gomez’s supplier.
Palencia-Gomez pleaded guilty to selling $1,100 of methamphetamine.
