An inmate from a Pennsylvania prison appeared via video conference in Blaine County’s 5th District Court on Wednesday, the first of several hearings scheduled to consider arguments around a high-profile 2005 rape case that is now being appealed, arguing that the defendant’s counsel was ineffective.
Jeffrey Marsalis, now in his 40s, was convicted of raping a woman in 2005 in Sun Valley following a night of drinking in Ketchum. The man and the woman were co-workers at Sun Valley Resort.
Following his jury trial, which ultimately took place in April 2009, Marsalis was found guilty of rape and sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after serving 15 years.
At the time of his conviction, Marsalis was already serving a prison sentence in Pennsylvania for a separate conviction. In that case, Marsalis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault. He remains in the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, serving his sentence there before he will be extradited to Idaho to begin his prison time for the rape.
However, the trajectory of Marsalis’s future may change if the court determines his jury trial counsel was ineffective.
In February 2020, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that Marsalis has cause to argue he had ineffective counsel 11 years earlier. Wednesday marked the start of this litigation, which was tentatively scheduled to conclude today, Aug. 20, before picking up again on Sept. 15.
Criminal trial attorney Doug Nelson, Marsalis’s lawyer in 2009, took the stand on Wednesday to face questioning from Marsalis’s current legal counsel, Blaine County Chief Public Defender Justin McCarthy.
The line of questioning revolved around the victim’s alcohol consumption, language included in the jury instructions and the science behind expert witness testimony during the 2009 jury trial concerning the blood alcohol concentrations in Marsalis and his co-worker.
Marsalis has argued that Nelson should have called separate expert witnesses to combat the state’s expert witness testimony in the case and to give a scientific basis for his legal defense, which argued that the intercourse between Marsalis and the woman was consensual, although the woman was in a blackout state from the amount of alcohol she consumed.
During the 2009 trial, the state had expert testimony from Dr. Marc LeBeau, a unit chief for the FBI lab in Virginia, who used a series of formulas and scales to estimate the blood-alcohol concentrations of the defendant and the woman.
Expert testimony in the post-conviction appeal case continued Thursday morning with Dr. Kim Fromme, a forensic psychologist. She was brought by the defense to discuss the biology and psychology of an alcohol-induced blackout, and to speak against the accuracy of the scale used to estimate Marsalis’ and the woman’s blood-alcohol levels. Fromme testified that there was a “complete lack of scientific evidence,” on one of the formulas used in the 2009 trial.
“There was no one there to challenge” expert testimony, Fromme told the court. “The jury was not provided with sufficient evidence to deal an accurate verdict.”
If the court ultimately decides that Marsalis had ineffective legal counsel during his 2009 jury trial, his conviction could be reversed. In that case, it would be up to the state to decide whether to retry Marsalis or dismiss the case.
