A Sun Valley man faces multiple felonies after allegedly stealing roughly $20,000 worth of baseball cards from a storage unit.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Hansen, he worked with several other officers to investigate a report of theft from a storage unit in the industrial district of Ketchum reported Sept. 9.
The owners of the storage unit told police they noticed some things out of place in the unit, then noticed a large number of missing baseball cards estimated to be worth $20,000.
On Sept. 13, the owners were given a tip from someone who said she knew who had stolen the cards but wished to remain anonymous. That tip allegedly led law enforcement to identify Tony Lopez Sanchez, 40, as the alleged perpetrator.
Sanchez has a previous criminal history, according to the affidavit, with “numerous” offenses “between 2004 and 2011 for possession of burglary tools and various thefts.” Following a traffic stop “based on suspicion that this vehicle contained the stolen items,” on Sept. 19, Sanchez was arrested and taken into custody.
According to the affidavit, Sanchez was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, burglary and possession of burglary tools. However, according to court records, he faces four felonies—one for grand theft, one for burglary and two for possession of controlled substances—along with three misdemeanors for possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sanchez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the felony charges on Oct. 6, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to District Court for prosecution.
