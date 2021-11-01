Two Idaho residents were critically injured in Ketchum over the weekend after they were hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Leadville Avenue, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
Crews were dispatched to the intersection around 4:52 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle-versus-pedestrians collision, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Crash scene investigation determined that Bellevue resident Aldo Quinones Inga, 38, was driving a red 2004 F-150 truck west on Sun Valley Road as 25-year-old Filer resident Branden Howard Robinson and 24-year-old Pocatello resident Tristan Ann Robinson were crossing in the crosswalk.
As Inga approached the junction with Leadville Avenue, his vehicle “struck and drove over both Branden and Tristan, dragging them into the intersection,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Inga stopped his vehicle on the other side of the intersection. Afterward, he told investigators that sun glare had obscured his view of the road.
The Robinsons were critically injured in the collision and Branden was sent via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On their public social media accounts, the Robinsons state they are a married couple living in Pocatello.
Their medical conditions were not immediately available on Monday afternoon.
Inga was issued a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and failure to purchase a driver’s license, the Sheriff’s Office said.
