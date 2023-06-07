A woman was killed and a man seriously injured Tuesday evening after the car they were traveling in reportedly left Trail Creek Road and rolled down an embankment. 

Multiple fire and EMS agencies were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. Tuesday to a pull-out area near Antelope Circle Road, about four miles northeast of Trail Creek Cabin, according to the Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday morning, the Blaine County Coroner's Office identified the passenger killed as 39-year-old Amy Lynn Kalama of Orem, Utah. Next of kin had been notified, an office spokeswoman said.

