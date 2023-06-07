A woman was killed and a man seriously injured Tuesday evening after the car they were traveling in reportedly left Trail Creek Road and rolled down an embankment.
Multiple fire and EMS agencies were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. Tuesday to a pull-out area near Antelope Circle Road, about four miles northeast of Trail Creek Cabin, according to the Idaho State Police.
On Wednesday morning, the Blaine County Coroner's Office identified the passenger killed as 39-year-old Amy Lynn Kalama of Orem, Utah. Next of kin had been notified, an office spokeswoman said.
Initial reports from first responders indicated that the vehicle had landed on its roof in a grove of aspen trees and both occupants were unresponsive. Crews began extrication shortly before 8 p.m., according to scanner traffic monitored by the Express.
According to the ISP, 47-year-old Jared Kalama was traveling southwest on Trail Creek Road in a Mercedes sedan with passenger Amy Lynn Kalama when he "went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, went down an embankment off the left shoulder and rolled." Amy Lynn Kalama succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts, the ISP said.
Jared Kalama was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum by ground ambulance on Tuesday evening, according to the Ketchum Fire Department and hospital spokeswoman Joy Prudek.
Emergency communications initially listed Kalama as a "priority one" patient with multiple facial fractures on Tuesday evening. Prudek said that he was no longer a patient at St. Luke's Wood River as of Wednesday afternoon, but did not release further information.
Ketchum Fire, Sun Valley Fire, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Sun Valley Police responded to the crash, according to Sun Valley Fire Chief Taan Robrahn.
Trail Creek Road was "dry" at the time of the accident and "speed may have been a factor," according to Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato, who spoke on behalf of the Ketchum Fire Department.
The full roadway has been open to traffic since Thursday, June 1. County officials, however, have warned that the Lost River side "is still rough” and “travel by passenger car is not recommended.”
Investigation by the ISP is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Commented