At least one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Bellevue home early Thursday morning, according to county and state officials.

The Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “report of a possible homicide” at 6:03 a.m., according to a joint news release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police issued Thursday afternoon.

After police arrived at the Fifth Street property, the suspect—whose identity had not been released by press time Thursday—apparently threatened a deputy Bellevue marshal. The deputy fired his service weapon, and the suspect was critically injured in the process, according to the release. Law enforcement did not specify what prompted the deputy to fire.

Bellevue crime scene

Officers were on scene at the site of reported gunfire on Fifth Street in Bellevue on Aug. 24.
Josh Takacs

Josh Takacs
Bellevue shooting

Correction

An earlier version of this story stated that the suspect fired at a deputy Bellevue marshal. However, the release from law enforcement did not state exactly what action prompted the officer to fire his service weapon. The release also did not state whether the officer's rounds hit and injured the suspect.

