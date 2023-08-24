At least one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Bellevue home early Thursday morning, according to county and state officials.
The Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “report of a possible homicide” at 6:03 a.m., according to a joint news release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police issued Thursday afternoon.
After police arrived at the Fifth Street property, the suspect—whose identity had not been released by press time Thursday—apparently threatened a deputy Bellevue marshal. The deputy fired his service weapon, and the suspect was critically injured in the process, according to the release. Law enforcement did not specify what prompted the deputy to fire.
No officers were injured in the shootout, officials said.
The same Bellevue deputy “confirmed the presence of a deceased individual on the property” who was described as “the apparent victim of homicide,” the release stated.
The deceased’s time and manner of death was not disclosed by press time Thursday. An investigation was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
“The injured suspect was flown via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho,” the news release stated.
Flight records indicate that two Air St. Luke’s helicopters arrived at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum between 7:52 a.m. and 8:01 a.m., and both aircraft flew to Saint Alphonsus, a Level I trauma center.
Around that same time, the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Bellevue was cordoned off with yellow police-line tape as around a dozen officers from Blaine County, Jerome County and the Idaho State Police stood in huddles outside a single-story home.
Several neighbors who gathered on the street said they woke up to a mix of gunfire and the sound of sirens. Three said they counted six shots.
“It was 6:13 a.m. and I heard six shots in rapid succession,” one woman told the Express. “Then immediately thereafter a police siren.”
Acting Bellevue Marshal Kirtus Gaston declined to comment on the incident.
“I’ve seriously got to go,” he said.
Friends, coworkers pay tribute to Bellevue man
On Thursday afternoon, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel could not immediately confirm the identity of the deceased; at that time, Mikel had neither received a body nor been called to the scene, a spokeswoman from his office said.
However, a representative from the man’s employer—Oasis Stop ‘N Go station in Bellevue—and several close friends identified the man as 40-year-old Bellevue resident Josh Takacs, a customer services associate at the station.
On Thursday, one coworker remembered Takacs as “a big teddy bear” who was “really into grunge.”
“He was so funny and sweet,” she said. “Fun to work with.”
Other friends of Takacs turned to social media on Thursday to share memories and express their shock over his reported death, referring to him as “Panda Dan” and “Joshy Poo” in their posts.
“When I drove by this morning on my way to work, I immediately texted you to see if you were ok,” one friend wrote on Facebook. “It still goes unread.”
Another close friend, Christiana Clancy, described Takacs as a supportive, laid-back friend.
“He had such a big, sweet heart,” Clancy told the Express. “He was one of my best friends in middle school, through my mid-20s. Everyone loved him, knew he had the best sense of humor. A kind heart, and he had excellent life advice.”
Bellevue resident Tammy Davis, the executive director of The Crisis Hotline, described the incident as “devastating” to the community.
“I invite the community to reach out to your friends, check on your neighbors, be kind with our words, and provide support where you can,” she said. “We all process grief in different ways.”
The Crisis Hotline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 208-788-3596.
Investigation is ongoing
According to the Sheriff’s Office and an email from Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy, this was an isolated incident involving a single suspect, and no ongoing threat to the public remains.
Further details about the apparent homicide or the officer-involved shooting were not available as of press time Thursday. No charges related to the incident had been filed by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to court record.
“We will update with additional information when the time is right,” BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling said.
The homicide is being investigated by a Critical Incident Task Force, with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation. The multi-agency team is called upon to maintain impartiality whenever police have to use deadly or life-threatening force.
This is a developing story. For updates, check back with mtexpress.com. ￼
Correction
An earlier version of this story stated that the suspect fired at a deputy Bellevue marshal. However, the release from law enforcement did not state exactly what action prompted the officer to fire his service weapon. The release also did not state whether the officer's rounds hit and injured the suspect.
