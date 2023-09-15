Three seats on the five-member Blaine County School District Board of Trustees are up for election this fall—and, with Board Chair Keith Roark stepping back from politics, the district will have at least one new leader next year.
With the window to get on the Nov. 7 ballot now closed, five candidates are vying for two seats and one incumbent is running without a challenger.
In Zone 1, which covers part of Bellevue, Carey and the southern portion of the county, incumbent Trustee Amber Perkes will run uncontested.
In Zone 5, which includes Sun Valley, Elkhorn, and portions of Ketchum and northern Hailey on the east side of state Highway 75, incumbent Trustee Lara Stone will run against Bailey Brooks.
In Zone 3, which encompasses most of Hailey excluding the Woodside neighborhood, Roark will not seek re-election. Phil Rainey, Linn Kincannon and Nora Roebuck will compete for his open seat.
Roark said when he ran in 2019 he planned to only serve one term. Now 74, Roark has served as Blaine County prosecuting attorney and mayor of Hailey, in addition to roles on numerous other boards, committees and commissions over his career.
“I have literally been in politics since the 9th grade,” he said. “There’s one thing I’ve observed. Most people run for public office because they want to do something. But many stay on because they like being something—whether that is a school board trustee, a mayor or a U.S. senator. What happens when you have that mindset, is you start evaluating issues and decisions giving a great deal of attention to how they will affect your chances of reelection. That’s not something that has been good for government.”
Roark said while he by no means would discourage others running for re-election, he wanted to make sure his decisions during his four-year term stayed entirely focused on the overarching goal of student achievement.
And for him personally, “The time does come to let other people—and particularly younger people—get involved.”
In an interview with the Express, Roark acknowledged the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and mentioned what he might have fought harder to change in retrospect, especially regarding the process of returning to the classroom.
But today, Roark said, “This board has achieved every objective that prompted me to run four years ago.”
He listed a number of accomplishments, including hiring several new administrators, eliminating two positions that saved the district close to $500,000, amenable negotiations for teacher contracts through an improved process, and garnering significant public support for the passage of the district’s plant facilities levy.
Roark also pointed to improved community relations.
“Not everyone agrees with what we’ve done over the past four years and I respect that,” he said. “But from my point of view, we’ve done a great deal to reestablish confidence from the community and the staff.”
Added Roark: “I feel really good about where we are.”
Both Roark and Perkes, who was also elected in 2019, said there were days during the pandemic when they questioned their decision to run for the board. “We got through it,” Roark said. Both trustees noted how often the board met and how hard they worked to make the best decisions in the face of unprecedented circumstances.
“We were all trying to do the right thing,” Perkes said. “We worked together as a board even though we didn’t always have the same ideals—but I think we did a good job coming together for the common good.”
Perkes said she decided to run again because she now views the board as in a position to make progress and focus on things unrelated to COVID-19. And for Perkes, the well-being of all students has always been the center of her attention.
“I believe that by empowering our youth we empower our entire community,” she said. “I’ve said that from day one and it’s still how I feel.”
Perkes said she also decided to pursue another term because she still has a son in the Carey School, along with three other sons who have graduated.
Facing challenges both in the last election and during her first term, Perkes said she often had to decide whether to “lean in or jump out.”
“Even if I was the only yes or no vote, I had to lean in and stand up and stay strong,” she said. “I’ve never been political, and I feel like the school board seat shouldn’t be political. We should be here for the students and teachers, and not for one specific reason, because we have to deal with so many different issues.”
Perkes has served on numerous boards in the community, and currently works as the local area energy advisor for Idaho Power.
Stone, who was also elected in 2019, serves as vice chair of the board.
“I’ve worked hard with the other trustees to hire new district leadership, to ensure best practices around district finances, and to prioritize student achievement with every decision we make,” she said of her first term.
Stone said she has loved her time as a trustee and vice chair, “and would love to continue in this role for the next four years. . . If elected, I will continue working on closing student opportunity gaps, attracting and retaining the highest quality staff, and focusing on long-term-strategic and facilities planning.”
Stone was quick to mark differences between herself and her opponent, Bailey Brooks, whose campaign focuses on what Brooks calls “parental rights.”
“My stance couldn’t be more different than my opponent’s,” Stone said. “I have always believe in the incredible impact our educators have on our students. Public schools are the foundation of our democracy. I had a public education, and my two daughters attended Blaine County School District from kindergarten through high school.”
Brooks said she was inspired to run for the seat largely as “a concerned mother” of two young girls, one in preschool and one in the BCSD. She said the pandemic brought change and uncertainty and “brought a lot of things to the light.”
“My efforts as a school board member will center on restoring trust in the school district by ensuring—through open dialog—that educators, parents, students, and the community have a voice in the educational process,” she said. “I believe every person has the right to speak and be heard and every person has the right to confidently participate in their child’s education.”
Brooks grew up in the Wood River Valley and attended the Sun Valley Community School before her family moved to Iowa, where she graduated from a public high school. She works as a transaction coordinator for the Proctor Mountain Group, a Ketchum-based real estate firm.
“In recent years, the education climate has changed drastically across the nation and we are witnessing these changes trickle down to our state and local community,” Brooks states on her campaign website. “Gone are the days when we as parents could confidently leave our children alone for eight hours a day in the care of people whose values we believed were aligned with our own. The pandemic changed all that. For two years our children were subject to so much uncertainty—school closures, quarantine, remote learning, and masking—greatly impacting their learning and mental health. Parents became aware of what was being taught to our children via Zoom and it alarmed them. These dynamics have now resulted in parents demanding curriculum transparency and wanting to be more involved.”
Because all three candidates running for Roark’s seat in Zone 3 could not be reached for comment prior to Thursday’s press deadline, Rainey, Kincannon and Roebuck will all be featured in an upcoming story focused specifically on the Zone 3 race.
Trustee Blanca Romero, representing Zone 2, and Trustee Dan Turner, representing Zone 4, were elected in 2021 and will not be up for re-election until 2025.
Why isn't improving SAT scores a focus for these Trustees? I saw on the evening news that Idaho ranks next to last of all states in SAT scores. Educating students should be the prime objective for any school dsitrict.
Keith, I join Eddie in admiration of and appreciation for your many, many years of devotion to serving the public's interests. You are The Best.
Thank you Keith for your years of public service. Every position that you have served in has been better for your efforts. Take some time now to have some fun.
