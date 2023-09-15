Three seats on the five-member Blaine County School District Board of Trustees are up for election this fall—and, with Board Chair Keith Roark stepping back from politics, the district will have at least one new leader next year.

With the window to get on the Nov. 7 ballot now closed, five candidates are vying for two seats and one incumbent is running without a challenger.

In Zone 1, which covers part of Bellevue, Carey and the southern portion of the county, incumbent Trustee Amber Perkes will run uncontested.

R. Keith Roark
Amber Larna (copy)

Amber Perkes

