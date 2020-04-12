Construction and landscaping can resume on Monday in the city of Sun Valley.
On Sunday evening, Mayor Peter Hendricks announced that he’ll allow the city’s enhanced COVID-19 isolation order to expire at midnight on Sunday, April 12. The lapsing ordinance includes a ban on construction, a ban on traveling out of the county for non-essential services, and a requirement that anybody coming into the county from out of state self-isolate for 14 days.
With that, Sun Valley breaks from Hailey, Ketchum, and Blaine County, which each opted to extend their more strident local rules—and halt construction—for at least another week. Bellevue will vote on extending its order on Monday, a move Mayor Ned Burns is on the record supporting.
Sun Valley’s city council did not meet to discuss extending its ordinance.
Citing “positive signs” and expressing a “strong faith in our citizens to continue to do the right thing,” Hendricks said the city “will be the canary in the coal mine as far as residential construction is concerned” in an open letter to constituents.
“We need to allow and encourage businesses to operate in a way that protects the health of workers and customers and aids the economic well-being of the commercial enterprise,” Hendricks wrote. “Remember, these are not faceless and long-distance owners. Our businesses are operated and staffed by our friends. Our theater staff, our restaurant owners and servers, our retail clerks, are the same people we’ll see at the fund raisers for our local nonprofits’ celebratory events. And these are the same people who contribute so generously time after time to these gala events. They need our help and support now in this crisis. We need to allow them to recover and be successful.”
Construction will resume under standards “some of us had agreed upon,” Hendricks wrote. Hendricks said that he had watched most of the discussions held by other jurisdictions, and consulted with contractors. He did not specify these standards in his letter.
“I do not believe there is a single person in Blaine County that does not desire a successful and safe re-opening,” Hendrick wrote. “As a last thought, if this method works, perhaps we could look to use it for other re-openings and have other jurisdictions take charge in areas such as gyms, libraries, retail, bars and restaurants.”
The city will work on a new public health order for the city council to consider during a special meeting on April 20. Until then, it is still subject to the Department of Health and Welfare’s less strict statewide “shelter in place” order, which is slated to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
As of 5 p.m. on April 12, Blaine County had 454 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, the same as yesterday, according to the state. The South Central Public Health District, which tracks local cases, does not report updates over the weekend.
Maybe Mayor Hendricks doesn't hate Trump enough to further destroy what little is remaining of our local economy. Remember; Democrats have said for years "We will do anything to get rid of TRUMP!"
Mr. Mayor , think of others ! You have the highest rate of infection in the US and you are the first city in the state to go against the order ! You have no respect for our heath care workers and the residents who have been diligently abiding bt the order . Moron .
The state order currently allows construction and landscaping. Make sure you know what you are talking about before calling someone a Moron.
Read the second paragraph DA .
The county does have a restriction Moron.
Stay t f home .
Mayor Hendricks is right on with this decision. Since the virus was allowed to spread for at least a month before action was taken. Anyone who has been here all winter has probably already been exposed. The current restrictions in the County, Hailey ,and Ketchum do little other than further destroy the local economy.
An elected official that hasn't been skulled by a chunk of the sky! Putting people back to work in occupations that can practice effective social distancing is the first step to keeping the economy from collapsing. Most of the posters here must not need an income or can "work" from home. While some officials are talking about baby steps later at least there are some that remember how to walk.
The insinuation that Hendricks did this on his own is laughable. Odds are he had some decent conversations with other officials and staff that have first hand experience with the virus.
Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue's leadership all saw it differently and listen to the same county health commissioners and health care officials.
"Leadership" like Juan Martinez and Heidi Husbands? We're in real trouble if you've placed your trust there.
Wrong Westerner. Its all about caving into pressure. $$$$$$
I get the impression most of the comments here come from people who generally quarantine normally, but they certainly aren't out in the workforce everyday. The entitlement and CNN reading is obvious.
Yeah, I'm entitled to put off the remodel I've been planning for a year. People move to SV because we aren't working anymore - we're retired - it's a retirement community. SV shouldn't be a test bed where others can come to swirl in disease and bring it home whether that's to Hailey, Ketchum, or outside of Blaine County. SV should be in lockstep with the rest of Blaine County.
I used to work everyday until the local governments have made this a s*** hole now I just decide to go on all the entitlement programs possible in the state of Idaho since we have such great leadership my axx
SV is a community full of people that work from home and don't need an income. And frankly I'm proud that I don't need a paycheck anymore - I did 30+ years of "hard time" to earn that. The mayor is supposed to be serving that community. And not being a "test dummy" for others. So in fact those workers aren't going home to SV they are going home to other communities inside and outside Blaine County who will bear the brunt of SV acting alone.
If one cares to look there are examples of what happens when activity increases already in the far east and Europe. So the idea that this was done in consultation with anyone except business owners that stand to profit is not believable.
No, the mayor is supposed to be serving the entire community, not just you and your retirement buddies. Do you not know there are workforce residents in SV? Or do you really think that SV is just made up of retirees?
I'm not talking about people who worked 30+ years and you know that. There is construction going on all around the state with little or no increase in positive cases. The landscapers and construction workers are not the reason we had so many cases or why it spread here. If you think businesses are seeing profits right now your 30+ years hasn't kept you in touch with reality. It's about survival. And I don't mean with regard to a virus.
I was just about to post this exactly! Those that have the luxury of feeding their families and paying their bills without going back to work are the ones complaining about the lift on construction ban. It is more dangerous to go to Atkinsons than it is to restart a construction project!
Minor Hendricks: "D**n the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead"
And now Bellevue will use this as justification to advance their projects.
Just a thought did Sun Valley Corporation put pressure on the mayor so they can open up golf courses and start making money or does golf courses have anything to do with the issues at hand?
Doubt it, SVC can't make money on golf unless they can rent rooms, open restaurants and spas. People that can afford that aren't coming here for a few months at the earliest.
Ground Keepers needed to get the golf course in order, next they would ask to open up the lodge since they lost all the money from Allen & Company they have to do something?
They have been in the process of opening the courses in direct violation of the isolation order and we all know that many others have been in violation as well. Once they take the covers off the greens, nothing else needs to be done in order to prepare the courses for play.
FWIW the state of Arizona explicitly included "golf" as an essential activity, and the date would indicate COVID cases have not exploded as a result. Easy to social distance while golfing and/or maintaining courses.
Irresponsible move. A) Made the decision unilaterally without benefit of his city council that meets Thursday B) Creates separate policy in the County, which is not helpful to the whole, C) knows full well that he has no worker population to worry about in his county, so what's the big deal. Ugh.
This matter must have both eyes closed since he doesn't even know what he's doing secondly all the hard work that plane County Citizens I put in by isolation is now possibly going to be ruined thank you again there idiot
The mayor is in defiance of state and county isolation order. He needs to be cited and removed as mayor. I hope the people of this county drive through Sun Valley honking their horns 24/7. Are the workers coming into the county going to self isolate for 14 days? Where is law enforcement? Why should the rest of the county stay home away from work or self isolate? The people in this county need to be heard.
Unfortunately the state order allows construction and landscaping.
WOW! And I thought Hendriks was the "smart" mayor in the valley???
It's a reckless and foolish move. Drawing workers from all over south central Idaho into the swirling disease only to have them spread it to their families and communitiies in the comming weeks. Because they contribute to galas.
Dip shat move , way to create conflict among the already freaked out citizens . Not OK , bad message to everyone abiding by the orders .
Thank you for your leadership Mayor Pete! It takes real courage to do anything about this outbreak. This is why so many are happy to shame anyone pushing forward. We have to be better in our work practices and hygiene but we have to live life. All of these peole who think you can hide from danger in life are 100% unrealistic. LIFE IS DANGEROUS! IT ALWAYS HAS BEEN! IT ALWAYS WILL BE! Thanks for your leadership on this!
I think a pandemic is not exactly normal. So, "life" may be dangerous but this is exceptionally so, wouldn't you agree? If not, look at the masses of bodies being buried into trenches in NY right now.
I'm wondering how many of the 450+ who tested positive in BC still have the virus and are contagious? I know at least 10 people who have tested positive. They were sick for at least a week (some of them seriously ill for several weeks), got tested, waited weeks for the results, and have since recovered. They have reintegrated into their family homes, and all in household are fine. So I'm curious - does anyone know anyone who is still sick, and is likely still contagious?
...and your questions about having no idea who is contagious and the complete lack of testing is exactly the reason Sun Valley’s decision is so foolish.
I wonder what Eye the mayor has covered must be the left.
You know you go to the mountain Express and look at the picture we're Servpro is cleaning police cars look at the suits that these people have on Just for cleaning police car I wonder if this mayor has any idea what he's doing!
The Mayor needs to spend 20 minutes in the blue house.
Cleaning a police car is no small feat. People "in the back seat" defecate themselves often. Yes, even in SV.
So SV values the$$$ more than employee & citizens/neighbors surprise surprise. Hopefully Houston lumber will keep its staff safe and remain closed and Idaho Lumber (Ace Hardware) will consider all deliveries to SV non-essential travel helping to ensure the health and safety of its staff as well.
Now the companies that closed are heroes and those who are open to provide essential items for our community are the bad guys? Exactly how does someone delivering items to people who can't go out affect your health and safety? One guy in a truck dropping off a bag on someone's doorstep is going to give you a virus?
AC Houston didn't close down to protect your safety or their staff. They closed because construction was halted. As soon as it's back, they will re-open.
One person started the coronavirus outbreak in Italy that has killed thousands.
We have over 450 people in this valley with the coronavirus, more people infected with the coronavirus then ever before, only a complete moron would open up business.
Would you stop fighting a fire once you stopped it from spreading?
Peter Hendricks is way too old to be making these decisions. That whole building is the epitome of corruption and nothing good has ever come from inside its walls
Well, we now have proof that Sun Valley's greed is more important than the residents who are trying to comply with health orders. I hope the county barricades the roads into Sun Valley and turns all workers away. I hope everyone who suffers from this virus files lawsuits against Sun Valley. You lost my business.
Stupid, selfish and not surprising.
Rush hour on Trail Creek Rd?
Terrible decision. You can't break from what Hailey and Ketchum are doing without it impacting all three areas. It is just too soon to pretend things are "normal" and too soon to even know if social distancing is truly working. If a few extra folks die, hey--no worries it's fine so long as the resort can move ahead with all its plans!
One man's opinion could affect the entire valley.
This is a foolish move.
Works for me...as long as no one needs to travel through Ketchum, Hailey, or Bellevue from ancillary communities to get to Sun Valley to pound nails or mow lawns; so I suppose the "rest of us" can just go ahead and extend isolation for two weeks to "see if it works" - then two more weeks ('cause it'll take that long) to avoid new infections from those first two weeks. Oh wait. Hmm. What I really want to say is, "People, can't we just all be on the same team here?"
