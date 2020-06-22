The City of Ketchum has cancelled a special city council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, to review a traffic study and approve construction contracts related to the development of a new fire station on Saddle Road.
According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, the special meeting will be rescheduled, but no date has been set yet. This will delay the start of construction at the new fire station location, which had previously been expected to begin on June 24, after the council reviewed the guaranteed maximum price for construction costs and the completed traffic study.
The traffic study, conducted by Los Angeles-based engineering firm AECOM, was intended to address safety concerns of the new fire station location, which will sit next to the YMCA and across the street from the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood. The study was to assess all potential traffic and pedestrian hazards from the new development and come up with possible mitigation measures.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw told the council on June 1 that they “may or may not take up” the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations for approval of the project, which included the city implementing the safety standards recommended by the final traffic study.
The $11.5 million bond for the fire station was passed in November by Ketchum voters and is on track to fund replacement of the city’s current fire station, which has failed safety inspections for almost 20 years. The new station is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2021.
