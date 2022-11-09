An Orange County, California-based real estate development company with local ties and more than $3.3 billion in assets is planning a 400-unit mixed-use development on a newly acquired piece of county land just outside Bellevue city limits.
The 190-acre ranch property, dubbed “Gannett Ranch” by the city of Bellevue and “Blechman Ranch” by real estate representatives, is located south of Bayhorse Road and directly east of the Gannett Road intersection.
The land was valued at $13 million earlier this year, Boise-based Colliers Land Brokerage Services broker John Starr stated in a May press release.
The ranch land officially changed hands from the family of the late developer Harry S. Rinker to Orange County, California-based Gannett Development Holdings, LLC, on May 17, 2022, according to the press release.
(Rinker, a prominent Wood River Valley philanthropist who died in 2021, was perhaps best known for developing the mid-valley Gimlet subdivision in Blaine County and selling Rock Creek Ranch to the Wood River Land Trust for conservation purposes. His family still owns the 160-acre Peregrine Ranch north of Hailey.)
Colliers’ statement alluded to future annexation.
“Bellevue and the Wood River Valley will benefit from the development of this land in the city of Bellevue,” the company stated on May 23. “The Rinker family is satisfied with the sale of the property to a developer who will execute a multi-use project.”
Gannett Development Holdings is a subsidiary of multibillion-dollar real estate investment trust Steadfast Companies, which does business as Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc., or “STAR,” based on information filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gannett Development Holdings also shares the same registered agent and the same mailing address in Irvine, California, as Steadfast Companies.
Developer aiming for ‘attainable’ housing, trails
According to Steadfast Cos.’ executive vice president of development, Ketchum resident Lance Emery—the son of Steadfast CEO Rodney F. Emery—the company’s primary goal behind the development is to “positively impact” the housing shortage in Bellevue and across Blaine County.
“It is our intent to provide for-sale and for-rent housing including affordable and attainable housing,” Emery stated in a Tuesday email to the Express. “Additionally, the preliminary plan provides light industrial, flex (shared) office, storage space, school and recreation spaces.”
A preliminary rendering of the development on Steadfast’s website depicts three athletic fields on the northwest corner, Nordic trails on the east side of the lot, storage units to the south and what appear to be duplexes, as well as several roundabouts and cul-de-sacs branching off Gannett Road.
“Anticipated Completion Date: June 2026,” the site states.
Emery said that he looked forward to presentations of the project to the city council and P&Z.
“While the initial plan is a first proposal that will receive much scrutiny through a planning and zoning process, we have worked toward a thoughtful design to include more than housing and business growth opportunities by including a school site, park and recreation opportunities, walking and biking trails, and a connection to the Wood River Trail system,” he wrote. “We have situated the lowest density and lowest intensity uses alongside existing residential, as well as trail and berm buffers along the same.”
Annexation process could start next week
In late October, Bellevue Senior Planner Ashley Dyer said the city had received an annexation application for Gannett Ranch, “which is public record,” she said.
(The Mountain Express has not received information about the application through a public-records request it submitted around the same time.)
In a city council agenda packet, the city of Bellevue misidentified the applicant behind the annexation request as “Steadfast Group.”
However, David Patrie—a consultant brought on by the city to provide civil engineering, land-use planning and community development services related to the annexation application—confirmed the company’s name as “Steadfast Companies” in an Oct. 31 interview.
According to Patrie, Bellevue city council members will not be able to provide much input on the proposed annexation at their next meeting on Nov. 14.
“Under Bellevue code, the first thing with an annexation [application] is that it has to go through the council to determine what category of annexation it is. This is a voluntary annexation, because the applicant owns all the land,” he explained. “The Mayor (Kathryn Goldman), city attorney (Rick Allington) and city staff will need to make sure the council doesn’t start acting like they’re making decisions. We don’t want the council telling the P&Z what they ought to be doing.
“This is just a referral to (the P&Z) for review, a formality, really, to get the annexation process started.”
Patrie added that the council will also prepare a “contract or some sort of agreement with the applicant” on Nov. 14 outlining how annexation fees would be paid to the city.
Company has far-reaching investment portfolio
Steadfast Companies describes itself as a “group of affiliated real estate investment and operating companies” that has “acquired, refurbished or developed more than 55,000 apartment units” in the U.S. and Mexico since 1994.
It owns and oversees the management of over a dozen multifamily apartment buildings and five senior living communities in the U.S., including the 299-unit Civic Plaza affordable housing development in Boise. The company additionally operates resorts in Cabo San Lucas, Ixtapa and Manzanillo, Mexico.
According to Steadfast’s website, the company is planning six new mixed-use communities ranging from 220 to 360 units from Alabama to Colorado.
One of its planned “work-live-play” communities is the 325-unit “Arista” development in Broomfield, Colorado, described on its website as “a fun, eclectic, two-block pedestrian mall featuring the aloft hotel, office space and residential units.”
Current zoning allows broad range of land uses
“Gannett Ranch” falls within Blaine County’s R-5 “Residential/Agricultural” zone, a district formed to “preserve the county’s rural character and to protect the scenic value of open space,” according to county code.
The district requires a minimum lot size of 5 acres. It allows single-family homes, farm and garden buildings and boat, camper and travel trailer storage, as well as duplex units on double lots.
With special permitting, landowners in the district can operate outdoor recreational facilities, public campgrounds, commercial riding stables, gravel or asphalt plants, group daycare facilities, animal shelters and wireless communication facilities.
Kathy Grotto, deputy director for Blaine County Land Use & Building Services, said Thursday that the county had not received any application from Steadfast Companies or its affiliates.
“I believe it is going to be a city of Bellevue annexation and development. When annexed into the city, they will apply their own zoning districts,” Grotto wrote via email.
If annexed into Bellevue, the land would need to be rezoned in accordance with city code. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Something like this has been pitched for that land since at least 2017. https://www.mtexpress.com/news/bellevue/280-acre-annexation-requested-for-bellevue/article_aa237cfe-9d85-11e7-abbf-5341cd407198.html
So.
Mean while . . . There's Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, Hailey/Bellevue, Quigley Canyon, Sunbeam development and a multitude of units in Woodside. Developer have descended on the valley like a plaque. Here's a quote by Hailey Resilience Planner Paige Nied, “Traffic congestion, especially on our Main Street/State Highway 75, has increased with vehicle commute times and distances,” she stated. “These consequences—the externalized costs of the housing crisis—detract from the city’s vision and the cherished character of Hailey.” So which is it , cherished character of Hailey or endless sprawl? Also what is the "vision" of local P&Z? Clearly it's endless development and congestion. Soon the only open space left will be between the ears of local government.
The sprawl goes on. Hailey is the same way, they never met a developer they did love. The valley is toast.
Is the city of Bellevue capable of supplying water,sewer, and fire protection to another four hundred homes ?
No way. Bellevue can hardly provide the necessary services now and they want to expand and annex large sections of land both to the North and to the South.
The average household size in Blaine County. is close to 3 so that equates to almost 1200 new residence.
Wow…don’t have a good feeling about this. Seems like this valley is slated to fall victim to the wave of generic cookie cutter suburban sprawl.
Sad to think of this.
[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In