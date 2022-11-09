Gannett Ranch

Framed by Lookout Mountain to the east, Gannett Ranch is located just south of Bellevue city limits.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

An Orange County, California-based real estate development company with local ties and more than $3.3 billion in assets is planning a 400-unit mixed-use development on a newly acquired piece of county land just outside Bellevue city limits.

The 190-acre ranch property, dubbed “Gannett Ranch” by the city of Bellevue and “Blechman Ranch” by real estate representatives, is located south of Bayhorse Road and directly east of the Gannett Road intersection.

The land was valued at $13 million earlier this year, Boise-based Colliers Land Brokerage Services broker John Starr stated in a May press release.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments