High school students at the Sun Valley Community School will attend classes online through Nov. 13 after multiple COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students and faculty members, the school announced Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, a total of five students and three faculty members at the Community School had tested positive for the virus, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The upper grades switched to a remote learning model on Thursday after three cases—two faculty members and a student—were confirmed, according to a letter sent to families Wednesday.
Elementary and middle school students will continue in-person learning, the school announced Sunday, as contact tracing found “no direct exposures” between the high school and the younger grade levels.
“COVID is indiscriminate, and any one of us could have been among the first identified cases within the school this fall,” Head of School Ben Pettit said Sunday in a letter to families. “It is important that we treat each other with respect and empathy and remember that we are all in this together.”
