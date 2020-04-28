As the situation surrounding COVID-19 mounted into dire straits, independent businesses and organization scrambled to find new ways to fulfill their missions.
For libraries, that has been especially difficult, as items must go out and come back in, people wander throughout the building in droves, and the organizations pride themselves on lectures and other programming.
The Community Library in Ketchum briefly enacted a curbside pickup service for books and other materials, but that was forced to shut down soon after it began, when, on March 19, Governor Brad Little issued his shelter-in-place order for the state.
Five weeks after that, though, on Thursday, April 23, Little held a press conference to announce his plan to incrementally reopen Idaho’s economy. The plan did not single out any kind of process for libraries, though.
Observing the guidelines Little did provide, though, staff members at The Community Library, Gold Mine Thrift Store and Regional History Museum have been hard at work determining their own phased plan to reopen.
On Thursday, April 30, from 2-3 p.m., the library will host a live-streamed discussion to share its plan and hear questions from the community.
Jenny Emery Davidson, executive director of The Community Library, will be joined by Children’s and Young Adult Director DeAnn Campbell and Gold Mine Stores Managing Director Craig Barry to present information on reopening and on what services are currently being provided.
Programs and Education Manager Martha Williams will moderate the question-and-answer sessions afterwards. She is currently accepting queries to bring up in the meeting. Interested parties may submit questions via email at mwilliams@comlib.org.
“The library’s mission to enhance the cultural life of the community has not been on hold these past six weeks,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to this as an opportunity to connect with the community, share our plans, and hear your questions and comments. Our staff has been thinking of new ways to serve the Wood River Valley, and we’re eager to begin taking these steps safely and thoughtfully.”
The virtual program will be available to stream live online at livestream.com/comlib. Afterwards, for those unable to watch live, a recording will be uploaded to the library’s website at comlib.org/covid19.
