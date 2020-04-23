Though it is impossible to set a firm re-opening date for any business shuttered by COVID-19, some are feeling optimistic and are beginning to lay the necessary groundwork. The Community Library in Ketchum, along with the Gold Mine Thrift Store, which the library owns and operates, will enact their first public-facing non-digital functions since Governor Brad Little issued his isolation order.
On Friday, April 24, the library will open its Spruce Street book drop to accept book returns only. At this time, it is too soon to resume any kind of curb-side circulation, but collecting items that are already checked out is the first step.
Similarly, the Gold Mine will be accepting small thrift store donations via its back alley drop-off point. A missive sent by the library stressed that only small donations can be accepted at this time.
The library will be posting regular updates via its webpage, comlib.org, including information about digital programming and the possibility of limited re-opening.
