Muffy Davis

Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis

The Wood River Women’s Foundation will host the fourth-annual “State of the Valley” community forum today, Tuesday, Feb. 28, to address challenges associated with growth in Blaine County.

The event will run 3:30-5:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. in Ketchum.

Themed “Prioritizing Infrastructure Decisions in a Time of Growth,” the discussion will center around how decisions are made concerning roads, waste management, water supply, public safety and emergency services.

