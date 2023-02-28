The Wood River Women’s Foundation will host the fourth-annual “State of the Valley” community forum today, Tuesday, Feb. 28, to address challenges associated with growth in Blaine County.
Themed “Prioritizing Infrastructure Decisions in a Time of Growth,” the discussion will center around how decisions are made concerning roads, waste management, water supply, public safety and emergency services.
Panelists will include County Commissioner Muffy Davis, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman and Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager.
The forum will be moderated by Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna.
“This program is our first to focus entirely on public facilities and infrastructure,” the Women’s Foundation stated. “We are grateful to the speakers for sharing their expertise to increase our awareness of the challenges we all face in the community.”
The event will be livestreamed on Vimeo and archived for later viewing. Registration is required for in-person attendees, as seating is limited.
