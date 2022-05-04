The Blaine County Democrats annual fundraiser, known as the Clint Stennett Social, will be held on Friday, May 6, from 6-8 p.m. at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
The Blaine County Democrats fundraiser is open to anyone interested in bidding on an assortment of items donated by locals and community businesses.
This in-person event also serves to introduce constituents to Democratic candidates in the upcoming election as well as present an opportunity for attendees to meet with the current Democratic representatives.
In honor of longtime Idaho State Senator and former Senate Minority Leader Clint Stennett, who died in 2010, the social will also recognize current legislators and honor retiring ones—including Stennett’s wife, Sen. Michelle Stennett.
Admission for the event is $50 for general admission and $30 for Democrats 30 and under. Appetizers will be provided, and drinks can be purchased. Tickets can be purchased at www.blainecountydemocrats.org/
There will also be an auction of more that 40 items, including a vacation at an oceanfront villa in Akumal, Mexico, a Sun Valley golf pass, two nights at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, and many more items, which can be viewed on the party’s website. The last chance to bid is Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m.
Blaine County Democrats is a volunteer organization with over 800 active members. Proceeds from the Clint Stennett Social and auction pay for a local headquarters and the hiring of a field organizer who works in the Wood River Valley. ￼
