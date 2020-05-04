Antibody testing and studying began in the River Run parking lot on Monday morning, leading Blaine County into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as city officials and healthcare workers try to assess the impact the novel virus had on the Wood River Valley.
The testing began nearly a month after the city of Ketchum issued a press release announcing the program through a collaboration with the Ketchum Fire Department, the Blaine County Ambulance District and two scientific partners—the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Washington.
As the morning breeze swayed the caution tape demarcating four lanes in the dirt parking lot, Hollie Bearce, a lab supervisor with St. Luke’s Wood River, explained that most of the people manning the four blood collection sites were volunteers from the Ketchum Fire Department and employees from St. Luke’s Wood River.
According to Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin, St. Luke’s is paying for the majority of testing supplies provided for this study. Other costs associated with the study, including the research aspects, are being covered by the Hutchinson Center and Albany College. “Very cost efficient for us,” McLaughlin told the Ketchum City Council during their meeting on Monday afternoon.
McLaughlin explained to the council that initially the study took some time to develop, due to evolving science as more information about the novel coronavirus was discovered, but ultimately this study will hopefully provide a vast array of information about the virus and its impact on Blaine County.
As McLaughlin shared additional details about the first day of the testing, dozens of blood samples drawn today flew out of Friedman Memorial Airport on a FedEx jet, bound for Washington and the labs at the Hutchinson Center.
As of Monday, at 11 a.m., the testing pop-up center at River Run parking lot had collected roughly 60 blood samples, according to Bearce.
The goal was 200, but due to a lack of required follow-up response from participants, only 100 were expected to be tested today. Tomorrow those Hailey residents who have been selected for the testing will do so in the parking lot of Wood River High School. Next week, there will be more samples collected, with south valley fire departments guiding testing sites for Bellevue and Carey.
Ketchum Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Ancona, who guided vehicles into one of the four lanes on Monday morning, told the Mountain Express that the process is intended to be quick—10 minutes or less from start to finish. From the looks of it, that seemed to be the case as one by one, people pulled up, exited their vehicles and connected with the volunteer who would draw their blood at a table, under a pop-up tent surrounded by additional personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes, and empty blood vials.
Chatter was light with one male who wore a mask and rolled up his right sleeve to allow for Ketchum Fire Department Lt. Lara McClean to tie a tourniquet around his arm and begin the blood collection. By the time the chitchat over the weather and whether or not the man had continued to work through the pandemic was finished, so was the whole medical process.
What this study will eventually tell us is still not completely known. According to reporting from Reuters, British antibody studies show that the majority of people who have had the virus are now testing positive for antibodies. However, because the virus is new, it hasn’t been around long enough to know if antibodies create immunity, and if it does, how long that immunity will last.
McLaughlin told the City Council that results for antibodies will be available within two weeks for participants to view but said the wide range of data being collected for this study could take weeks or months to be fully analyzed.
What would be useful, but no reporting...is the Blame county outbreak centered in Ketchum? SV? Hailey? Carey? Lake Walcott?!! I imagine that would be controversial.
