Blaine County and city officials are preparing to implement stricter measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in the area, the jurisdictions announced in a joint statement on Wednesday evening.
Together, Blaine County and the cities of Hailey, Sun Valley, Bellevue and Ketchum decided to build on the self-isolating “shelter in place” order imposed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday, March 20.
This week, the new measures will go before each jurisdiction for approval, the joint press release states. Among them: a ban on residential and commercial construction, and a prohibition on Blaine County residents travelling across county lines to buy locally-available items.
The new rules will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Here’s the full list:
• Construction of housing and commercial projects must stop.
• Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is “immediate and essential.”
• Landscaping and “other residential service” must stop.
• Hotels and short-term rentals can’t offer lodging to people from outside the county unless they’re healthcare workers or here to perform “essential government functions.”
• Blaine County residents returning home from out of state must self-isolate at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors entering the county from out of state must also for 14 days.
• Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the County is prohibited.
• No gatherings of non-related individuals inside homes.
“These regulations are necessary to slow the rate of community spread in our County,” Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said in the statement. “Our jurisdictions are unified in this approach to maintain consistency and avoid confusion amongst the members of our communities. We are doing everything we can to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents.”
As of 4:21 p.m. today, South Central Public Health District is reporting 63 cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County. There have been no reported deaths from the virus so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Who is the 'jurisdiction'? ~"This week, the new measures will go before each jurisdiction for approval, the joint press release states."
Each one. Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey. It was felt that if each one has a chance to vote on it, people would be less opposed to it , and more likely to voluntarily obey the orders of a quarantine. It is a formality. I cheer the leadership of this county for doing it that way. It has a better semblance of due process when it comes to abrogating everyone's constitutional rights. I think everyone realizes this is one of those unspecified emergencies mentioned in the constitution. With everyone having a seat at the table, there is a better chance that when this is all over, we can go back to life as before, with our freedoms and dignity intact.
So, we have to stay locked down but we still have planes coming in from out of town? How does this make sense?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In