Blaine County’s grew by roughly 14% over the past decade, according to 2020 Census data released last week—roughly twice overall the growth rate nationwide.
Even so, that double-digit increase lags behind the state at large.
Driven by the urban centers in Ada and Canyon counties, Idaho grew by more than 17.3% between 2010 and 2020, the second highest percentage increase in the nation. Only Utah, which jumped more than 18%, topped the Gem State.
Idaho’s population rose from 1,567,582 to 1,839,106, with more than half of the growth coming inside the Boise metro area.
Blaine County did its part, growing by double-digits for the second consecutive Census. On April 1, 2020—the Census deadline—Blaine County had 24,272 people, up from 21,376 a decade prior.
As a percentage, that makes Blaine the 12th fastest growing county in Idaho. Madison County, which includes portions of the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, grew the fastest, at 41%. Ada County, which includes Boise, was next at 26.1%, adding more than 100,000 people. Kootenai County (Coeur d’Alene) grew by 23.7%, followed by Canyon County (Nampa, Caldwell), which grew 22.3%.
In the Wood River Valley, population increases centered in Ketchum and Hailey.
Ketchum grew by nearly a third, jumping from 2,689 in 2010 to 3,555 in 2020. Hailey saw a 15.1% increase, rising from 7,960 people to 9,161 in the same period. Bellevue grew by 11.9 percent, adding 273 people to reach 2,560 last year. Sun Valley, the valley’s smallest city, grew from 1,406 to 1,783—a 377-person bump, nearly 27%.
Outside the valley, Carey added 81 people—a 13.4% increase from 604 to 685. And further north, Stanley nearly doubled in size, topping triple digits for the first time since the 2000 Census; 116 people were there in 2020, up from 63 in 2010. That 84.1% growth rate makes it the second-fastest growing city in Idaho.
For more data, go to the Idaho Department of Labor’s Census dashboard at lmi.idaho.gov/census, or www.census.gov.
