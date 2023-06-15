The Carey City Council voted on May 22 to repeal an emergency development moratorium on new construction, effective June 12.

“As of said date, all development and construction within the city limits of Carey, Idaho, including those which include a sewer or septic component, may proceed through normal processes as dictated by city ordinance,” states a public service announcement.

Sara Mecham

tevans@mtexpress.com

