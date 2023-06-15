The Carey City Council voted on May 22 to repeal an emergency development moratorium on new construction, effective June 12.
“As of said date, all development and construction within the city limits of Carey, Idaho, including those which include a sewer or septic component, may proceed through normal processes as dictated by city ordinance,” states a public service announcement.
Citing damage to a sewer line, apparently from digging associated with installation of broadband cable, the City Council on March 20 adopted an emergency development moratorium halting the processing and approval of all building permit applications or development applications with sewer connections or components within the city.
The moratorium was approved in response to capacity issues with the city’s sewer treatment and collection facilities. The city’s sewer capacity was already strained when a utility company damaged the sewer collection system while laying fiber lines through the city’s public right of way last year, Carey officials said in a statement in March.
Carey Mayor Sara Mecham said on Thursday that the city has been carefully monitoring sewer plant flows and now feels that all leaks have been fixed.
“We had two subdivisions that were hoping to submit development applications, and four or five building permits that were planned for submission that were put on hold,” Mecham said. “But the flows have been consistent. So, we feel that is safe to move ahead.”
According to the announcement, the moratorium may go back into effect in the event that sewer influent reaches 150,000 gallons per day for five consecutive days. ￼
